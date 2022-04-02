Brazil no longer requires a five-day quarantine for unvaccinated people and the mandatory Covid-19 tests for vaccinated people who enter the country by air. The decision was published in an extra edition of the Official Gazette (DUO) this Friday, 1st.

According to the text, the proof of vaccination, printed or electronically, of the traveler of international origin at airports is still authorized, but the requirement will no longer apply to Brazilians and foreigners residing in Brazilian territory who are not fully vaccinated.

In addition, only those who are not immunized must present to the responsible airline the negative or undetectable result for the new coronavirus. The procedure will need to have been carried out one day before the time of departure.

Under the rules published in December 2021, Brazilian or foreign air travelers arriving in Brazil on an international flight were required to present proof, printed or electronic, of vaccination against covid-19 or quarantine of five at the place of destination.

The new measures start to take effect from the publication, the day that Brazil surpassed the mark of 660 thousand victims of the disease. The border ordinance is the result of a joint measure by the Civil House Ministries; Justice and Public Security; Health; and Infrastructure.

The determinations for land and water transport were also updated. In both cases, the same conditions apply to passengers on international flights: proof of vaccination or negative test.

However, the operation of maritime cruises with passenger transport, in national ports, is conditioned to the previous edition of an Ordinance by the Ministry of Health, which must define the rules or not for the fulfillment of the quarantine of passengers and vessels.

