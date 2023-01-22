Successive ministers of Infrastructure and Water Management have wrongly blocked a ban on the emission of toxic fumes by inland shipping. This is the conclusion of a legal analysis by professor of international economic law Alessandra Arcuri of Rotterdam Erasmus University. She did this analysis at the request of Omroep Flevoland and also shared it with NRC.

Every day, about fifteen inland waterway skippers release toxic fumes from their tanks, according to estimates by the ministry. Thousands of cubic meters of toxic and carcinogenic fumes are released at a time. The fumes escape after shippers have delivered their cargo of oil or chemical products to a customer. After unloading, vapors remain in the cargo tanks, which are blown out to clean the tanks for a new cargo.

Ship personnel suffer from headaches, fever and red eyes during this ‘degassing’. Skippers are concerned about the long-term effects of the toxic fumes on themselves and people ashore. The fumes are carcinogenic, affect the blood cells and are harmful to reproduction.

Stop emissions

Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management, VVD) wants to stop the emission of toxic fumes, but said during a working visit to Lelystad last spring that he could not introduce a national ban due to international trade agreements. His predecessors have also informed the House of Representatives more often in the past five years that a national ban is impossible.

Professor Arcuri, who together with PhD student Abdurrahman Erol analyzed the four treaties that, according to Minister Harbers and his predecessors, stand in the way of a ban, concludes that international treaties do not form any obstacle to introducing a ban. Based on human rights treaties, the ministry may even have an obligation to limit emissions, the researchers write.

Seline Trevisanut, professor of international law and sustainability at Utrecht University, endorses the conclusions of the Rotterdam researchers: “The research shows convincingly that international treaties are no obstacle to introducing a ban. The ministry now has the duty to explain why that would not be possible.”

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management does not respond to questions from Omroep Flevoland and NRC. A spokesperson says that the minister will send a letter to the House of Representatives about degassing later this month, and that the ministry will not answer any questions until then.

In 2017, the countries along the Rhine agreed to introduce a ban on the emission of toxic fumes. That ban has not yet been ratified by all countries, and it is unclear how long that will take. Harbers wrote in a letter to the House of Representatives last month that he had to wait for other countries. But according to Professor Arcuri, countries can also take measures themselves. Arcuri states that the minister does not properly substantiate why he cannot take measures.