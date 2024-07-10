According to the minister, the issue is “on the radar” of the Planalto; the contest was canceled due to inconsistencies in the winners’ data

The Minister of Agrarian Development, Paul Teixeirasaid that the government has not ruled out holding an auction to import rice. According to him, turning to foreign countries to increase the supply of the product could be the way to avoid new price adjustments for the cereal, especially in the northern and northeastern states.

“Producers have guaranteed low prices, but we have conducted a survey in all capitals, which indicates high prices. This reality is spreading a lot. The government has not removed the decision to hold the auction from its radar.”, declared the minister in an interview with the newspaper The globe published this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024).

“Our feeling is that there has been no price decline, although producers have stated that they have not suffered losses due to the floods.”, said Teixeira, referring to the floods recorded in Rio Grande do Sul.

The auction for the import of rice was promoted by Conab (National Supply Company) as a way for the government to react to the increase in rice prices after the floods that hit Rio Grande do Sul, the area responsible for around 70% of the grain’s production.

The 1st auction for the purchase of imported rice, held on May 21, was suspended. The 2nd auction was canceled after inconsistencies were found in the data of the winning companies. The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) admitted that there was “fraud” at the auction for rice import.

Since then, government officials have been at odds over whether to hold a new auction. On July 3, the minister Carlos Favaro (Agriculture) said in an interview with GloboNews that the auction would no longer be held. He stated that the event was unnecessary because the price of the product had fallen and returned to normal.

A few hours later, in an interview with journalists at the Planalto Palace after the launch of the Harvest Plan of family farming, Teixeira equivocated when answering whether the government had given up on holding the auction.

“We are studying all possibilities”, he said at the time, adding that the auction notice was “ready” and the final decision would be up to Lula.

When talking to The globeTeixeira said the notice would undergo adjustments if the auction were to be held again. “No adventurer will be allowed to enter”, declared the minister.

