AWhen Chancellor Scholz explained in the Bundestag why his government is supporting Ukraine in the fight against the Russian aggressor, he also received applause from the ranks of the opposition. The CDU and CSU agree with the traffic light coalition that one must not lay down one’s arms in front of Putin for the sake of the freedom of Ukraine and the security of all of Europe.

But Scholz was met with laughter for one claim: when he spoke of Germany’s increased resilience and claimed that this was most evident when looking at the Bundeswehr.

Depots not replenished

Even he can’t believe it himself. The Bundeswehr is even more “bare” than a year ago because it had to hand over significant amounts of tanks, anti-aircraft systems and ammunition to Ukraine without the depots having been replenished. As correct as it was to make heavy weapons available to the Ukrainians, it is incomprehensible that replacements for the self-propelled howitzers that had been handed in nine months ago were not even ordered. Only a third of the “special fund” has been earmarked.

The new Germany speed, of which Scholz spoke again, is still proving to be a snail’s pace when it comes to upgrading the Bundeswehr – although Germany is currently unable to defend itself against an attack, as Defense Minister Pistorius had to admit. That can only be called an oath of revelation.

Germany is therefore more dependent on America’s defense commitments than it has ever been since the end of the First Cold War. Germany, the whole of free Europe is extremely lucky that Trump is no longer sitting in the White House, but a President who recognizes the value of the transatlantic alliance.







Scholz would do well to maintain the relationship with Biden. And to use his remaining term in office to give the Bundeswehr the fighting power it needs to deter Putin from any type of attack on Germany or its allies.