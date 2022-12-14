IChancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said on Wednesday that “a particularly difficult year” is coming to an end these weeks. He was aiming at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, who was using a “terrible and at the same time completely desperate scorched earth strategy” against Ukraine.

But despite the “seriousness of the situation” in which Putin had thrown Europe, he had “fundamentally miscalculated,” said Scholz. The Russian President believed that Europe and the democratic West were too divided to effectively help Ukraine. Putin had hoped to “dry up” Europe’s solidarity “by turning off the gas tap”. But none of Putin’s plans worked. That is the “real story” of 2022, said the Chancellor in a government statement before the EU-ASEAN summit and the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

Merz demands tanks for Ukraine

As is usually the case in his speeches, Scholz praised the achievements of his government in detail. The Chancellor listed a long list of military decisions made by the traffic light coalition, first and foremost the special fund for the Bundeswehr worth 100 billion euros. Germany’s NATO allies could rely on Germany. “You know: If necessary, we will defend every single square meter of Alliance territory.” To this end, “after years of neglect, we are finally equipping our armed forces adequately.”

As usual, Scholz failed to mention that the SPD has governed the federal government since 1998, with only a four-year break. From the purchase of F-35 fighter jets, with which Germany is making its contribution to nuclear sharing, through the provision of 17,000 soldiers for the NATO Response Force to the permanent provision of 30,000 German soldiers for the NATO force structure of the year 2025 Scholz lists the military achievements of the traffic light coalition.







Scholz had also mentioned Germany’s military support for Ukraine. The chairman of the Union faction, CDU leader Friedrich Merz, on the other hand, held the chancellor personally responsible for the fact that Kyiv did not receive the desired tanks from Germany. “The more we help, the faster this war will be over,” said Merz in his response to Scholz.

However, the Ukrainian army still lacked infantry fighting vehicles and battle tanks that Germany could supply from industrial stocks. “Even almost ten months after the start of this war, you are still hiding behind the NATO partners, who allegedly do not want to deliver either,” Merz accused the Chancellor. “We now know that this is wrong,” continued the CDU chairman. “It is mainly up to you personally that Ukraine does not get this aid.”