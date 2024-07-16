Hub InovAtiva offers 280 vacancies for the 2nd semester of 2024, in the acceleration programs InovAtiva Brasil and InovAtiva de Impacto Socioambiental

Acceleration programs startups InovAtiva Brazil It is Innovative Socio-Environmental Impact registrations for the 2nd semester have opened. Interested entrepreneurs can register for free at site until August 5th.

InovAtiva Brasil will select up to 200 deals from all over the country. Companies may be in validation, operation and traction phases. InovAtiva de Impacto Socioambiental, aimed at companies aiming to cause a positive social or environmental impact, will select up to 80 startups.

The cycles will last 6 weeks and will be divided into two stages: acceleration and connection. In the first phase, entrepreneurs will have access to individual and group mentoring with market experts, content on entrepreneurship, entrepreneurial training and connection activities.

According to the program, the “highest potential solutions” will be selected for the 2nd stage, in which they will receive another round of specialized individual mentoring for the development of their businesses.

The cycle will be concluded, in person, at InovAtiva Experience. At the event, startups receive the feedback of mentors about their pitch in Demolation, an activity that simulates a Demoday (an event that marks the end of an acceleration program) startups), and at the end, they have the opportunity to present their solutions to a business panel at Demoday.

Participants in InovAtiva de Impacto Socioambiental receive training focused on entrepreneurship in impact businesses, mentoring with executives and experts in the socio-environmental area and are connected to investors interested in supporting solutions in the sector.

InovAtiva is a free and public policy equity free —the startup does not need to give up a part of the society—carried out by Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services and by Sebraewith execution of the Foundation of Reference Centers for Innovative Technologies (CERTI), in co-execution in a network with Impact Hub Brasil and Abstartups (Brazilian Association of Startups).

The InovAtiva Brasil acceleration program has already contributed to the development of more than 4,100 businesses across the country, offering a series of products and programs to support the creation of a new generation of solutions and optimize the potential of national startups.