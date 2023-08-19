System aims to replace the current sending of information from the Guarantee Fund for Employees’ Length of Service by companies

O Ministry of Labor and Employment This Saturday (19.Aug.2023) begins the testing phase of the FGTS Digital system, which will replace the current sending of information from the Length of Service Guarantee Fund of employees by companies, currently carried out by the Social Conectividade system of Box.

The agency states that the implementation of the Digital FGTS –scheduled for January 2024– will represent advances in the process of complying with the FGTS obligation.

Under the current system, the employer spends around 34 hours a month filling it out. The expectation is to reduce to 25 hours using the FGTS Digital, which will use eSocial data.

Among the main benefits mentioned by the ministry are the elimination of bureaucracy and additional costs, the reduction of costs and the digitization of services.

Training

To prepare companies for the new submission process, the Labor Inspection Department will start the training process as of this Saturday. Go to the end of the year.

The testing phase will be available to companies in Group 1 of eSocial, with revenues of up to R$78 million, totaling around 20 million companies.

As of September 16, the training will be available to other companies.

“It is an opportunity for companies to adjust internal processes and verify that they are correctly declaring the FGTS calculation bases in eSocial payrolls”, declared the ministry.

Interruption

The eSocial system will have a 4-hour stop this Saturday (19.Aug) for integration with the new FGTS Digital. The system will then be released to Group 1 companies.

All companies will have until November 10 to finalize the tests and until the end of the year to analyze the correction of the data that will inform the new system.

“Whatever is generated in the FGTS Digital during this period is a simulation, only what is informed from January 1st is valid”said the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

Access

To access the new system, the employer must access this link using the gov.br password (silver or gold) or via digital certificate and start the training.

Understand

FGTS Digital is a set of integrated systems that will manage the various processes related to compliance with the FGTS payment obligation.

The proposal, according to the government, is to promote procedural and technological solutions that facilitate compliance with this obligation and ensure that amounts owed to workers are effectively individualized in their escrow accounts.

“Own systems will be created to manage, control and automate the procedures for restitution and compensation of amounts unduly paid, making it easier for the employer to compensate or recover these amounts”declared the agency.

The FGTS amounts normally due will be calculated based on the information provided via eSocial and the debts will already be individualized from the beginning, using the CPF as one of the essential elements of identification of the worker.

Through the system, it will be available to issue guides, consult extracts of payments made, individualize payment statements, verify open debts and pay indemnity fines based on the remuneration due for the entire period worked.

