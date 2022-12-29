The future Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinosaid this Thursday (Dec.29, 2022) that the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will start as soon as the year 2023 begins, regardless of whether there is an inauguration ceremony or not.

“The new government, regardless of the formal inauguration act, begins at midnight and 1 on the 1st of January. And I am fully stating that there will be no people who will invoke the right of assembly to thwart another meeting that is already scheduled, which is the presidential inauguration.”said in an interview with Globo News.

He also stated that people intending to protest against Lula at the ceremony can get together“as long as without weapons, in another location”. According to him, this is a right provided for in the Constitution.

“Whoever is, eventually, at this moment, boarded a bus thinking they are going to protest in the inauguration, remember: just open article 5, item 16 of the Constitution on the internet”he declared.

The article quoted by the future minister stipulates that “everyone can meet peacefully, without weapons, in places open to the public, regardless of authorization, as long as they do not frustrate another meeting previously called for the same place, only requiring prior notice to the competent authority”.

Dino also encouraged Lula supporters to attend the ceremony. “All of this is organized, we are going to monitor all of this day by day, minute by minute. And I strongly recommend that people come, because it will be very beautiful”.

Dino spoke about the inauguration ceremony of the president-elect. According to him, security is reinforced and there will even be “several scheduled magazine lines”.

Asked about the buildings around the Esplanada dos Ministérios, the future minister stated that there will be isolation. “On the north side, it’ll be clear as far as the buildings. On the south side, you will have isolation, which is where the president parades.”.