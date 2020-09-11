The Department of Posts (India Post) has launched a scheme called Five Star Village Scheme, to facilitate the implementation of major postal schemes in rural areas of the country in all parts of the country. This scheme will try to bridge the gap of public awareness and access to post office schemes and services, especially in remote villages. Under the Five Star Villages scheme, all postal products and services will be made available at the village level. The branch offices will function as a one-stop shop to cater to all the related needs of the villagers.

Schemes covered under the Five Star scheme include:

(1) Savings Bank Accounts, Recurring Deposit Accounts, NSC / KVP Certificates

(2) Sukanya Samriddhi Account / PPF Account (3) Funded Post Office Savings Account India Post Payment Bank Account

(4) Postal Life Insurance Policy / Rural Postal Life Insurance Policy and

(5) Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana Account / Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana Account.

Now if a village receives universal coverage for four schemes from the above list, then that village will get four-star status. If a village completes three schemes, then that village will be given three-star status.

Started pilot projectInaugurating the scheme, Union Minister of State for Communications, Sanjay Dhotre said that the scheme is being launched in Maharashtra on a preliminary basis. Based on the experience here, it will be implemented across the country. The postman and the postal department are an important part of the life of the common citizen.

Interest Rate – Interest is being paid at the rate of 6.8 percent per annum in the post office’s NSC scheme. It is compounded on an annual basis but the payment is on maturity only. The tenure of this scheme is 5 years old. However, on completion of maturity it can be extended for another 5 years.

The entire Maharashtra state will be covered under this scheme. To begin, two rural districts / regions have been identified for each region: Akola and Washim in Nagpur region; Parbhani and Hingoli in the Aurangabad region; Solapur and Pandharpur in Pune region; Kolhapur and Sangli in the Goa region; And Malegaon and Palghar in the Navi Mumbai region. A total of 50 villages in each district will be covered during the current financial year 2020-2021. Regional offices will identify the villages to be included.

How will the scheme reach every village This will be implemented by a team of five Gramin Dak Sevaks who will be assigned a village for marketing of all products, savings and insurance schemes of the Postal Department. This team will be headed by the branch post master of the branch office concerned. The postal inspector will personally monitor the progress of the team on a daily basis. The teams will be led and monitored by the respective divisional heads, assistant superintendent of post and inspector posts.

CampaignThe team of Gramin Dak Sevaks will conduct door-to-door awareness campaign covering all the eligible villagers about all the schemes. Wide publicity will be done by displaying information on the notice board of the branch office. The prominent places of targeted villages like Panchayat offices, schools, village dispensaries, bus depots, markets will also be used for advertisements and leaflets will be distributed. Small fairs will be organized keeping in mind the Kovid-19 safety guidelines.

Training and monitoring-Necessary training and infrastructure to cover all the schemes will be provided to all the branch offices in the identified villages. The progress and goal achievement of the scheme will be closely watched at the circle, regional and divisional levels. Monthly progress will be reviewed by the Chief Post Master General.

Harish Chandra Aggarwal, Chief Post Master General of Maharashtra Circle and Goa State, assured the Minister that Maharashtra would later set a good example of successful implementation of Five Star Village Scheme, paving the way for the scheme to be started at the national level. Director General (Posts), Vineet Pandey; And Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Swati Pandey also participated in the online launch.