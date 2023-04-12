Presidency says articles were purchased to replace items missing from the residence since the previous administration

The federal government spent BRL 196,770.00 on 5 pieces of furniture and 1 mattress for the president’s room Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and First Lady Janja Lula da Silva at the Alvorada Palace.

According to data obtained by Folha de S.Paulo, the highest expenses were with a reclining sofa for BRL 65,140, ​​and a bed for BRL 42,230. The pieces are upholstered in Italian leather.

The items were purchased along with other pieces that would be destined for other public buildings such as the Planalto Palace. In all, R$ 379,428 were spent on 11 pieces of furniture. read the full (147 KB) of the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) order that authorized the purchase.

wanted by Power360Secom (Secretary of Social Communication of the Presidency) justified the purchase of goods by the state in which the palace was found after the departure of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“The absence of furniture and the poor state of maintenance found in the Alvorada furniture required the acquisition of some items. The furniture purchased is now part of the Union’s assets and will be used by future heads of state residing there”said Secom.

In January of this year, the curatorship of official residences identified that 261 pieces of furniture from the Palácio da Alvorada were missing. After 3 months of searching, 83 pieces of furniture have yet to be found.

Regarding the luxurious aspect of the pieces, Secom stated that “the composition of the furniture at Palácio da Alvorada has always been mixed, with national and foreign furniture”.

Right at the beginning of her mandate, Janja complained about the state of conservation of the official residence. In the 1st week of government, the first lady took a TV team from Grupo Globo to the palace and made several criticisms of the maintenance of the property.

The tone of the recording was one of complaints about the state in which the Alvorada was found, in criticism of the previous administration. Lula and Janja completed their move to the official residence on February 6th.