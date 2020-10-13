In terms of purchasing power parity (PPP), India’s gross domestic product (GDP) in 2019 was 11 times higher than that of Bangladesh in the last year. Government sources gave this information on Wednesday. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that India will lag behind neighboring country Bangladesh in terms of per capita GDP this year. Government sources did not give much precedence to the IMF’s estimate that India’s GDP in terms of PPP was 11 times that of Bangladesh in 2019.Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, targeting the government and said that this is a six-year ‘concrete achievement’ of the BJP’s ‘hate-filled cultural nationalism’. Bangladesh is about to overtake in terms of GDP per capita. Government sources said that under the Narendra Modi government, per capita GDP has increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20, an increase of 30.7 percent. Sources said that in terms of PPP, India’s GDP is 11 times more than Bangladesh. At the same time, India’s population is eight times more than the neighboring country.

Sources said that the IMF has estimated India’s per capita GDP by 2020 at $ 6,284 in terms of PPP. Bangladesh’s per capita GDP is estimated at $ 5,139. During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA-2) it increased from Rs 65,394 in 2009-10 to Rs 78,348 in 2013-14, an increase of 19.8 percent. Sources said that the IMF has projected India’s growth rate to be 8.8 percent in 2021. This is double the estimate of Bangladesh’s growth rate of 4.4 percent. The IMF estimates that India will go below the neighboring country in terms of per capita GDP.

In Corona crisis, this company announced increase in salary, 2.4 lakh employees will benefit

This year the Indian economy is projected to decline by 10.3 percent. The IMF has lowered its estimate for the Indian economy significantly compared to June. The IMF estimates that India will have the biggest drop in the world’s major emerging markets amid the Kovid-19 epidemic. However, with this the IMF estimates that in 2021, the Indian economy will see a huge boom and it will register a growth of 8.8 percent. The IMF has said in its latest World Economic Scenario Report that India will regain the status of the fastest growing emerging economy next year.

China’s growth rate during this period has been estimated to be 8.2 percent. The report released ahead of the annual meeting of the IMF and World Bank said that the global economy will decline by 4.4 percent this year. However, in 2021 the global economy will register a growth of 5.2 percent. According to the IMF, the US economy will decline by 5.8 percent in 2020. Next year, the US economy will register a growth of 3.9 percent.