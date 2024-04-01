Resources were raised with Union green bonds and were transferred to BNDES, which manages the fund

The Minister of the Environment, Marina Silvaand the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloizio Mercadantesigned this Monday (April 1, 2024) a contract for the execution of R$ 10.4 billion by the Climate Fund, managed by the state bank.

The resources come from an issuance of green bonds by the National treasure of US$2 billion. The title is in dollars – aimed at foreign investors – and the equivalent amount of resources will be raised in actions that boost sustainability and contribute to the mitigation of climate change. The objective is the conservation of natural resources and social development.

The resources will finance public and private projects in the following priority areas:

Resilient and Sustainable Urban Development;

Green Industry;

Transport Logistics, Public Transport and Green Mobility;

Energy Transition (solar and wind generation, and biomass, energy efficiency, among others);

Native Forests and Water Resources;

Green Services and Innovation.

According to Marina and Mercadante, there will be resources for all areas, even with the greater demand from areas that have been organized for a longer time, such as energy transition.

The highest interest rate charged by BNDES will be precisely for this sector, at 8% per year, while the forestry segment will have a rate of 1% per year. Other items will have a rate of 6.15% per year, according to Mercadante.