MRS will manage the railroad until 2056 with an expected investment of R$ 9.7 billion; mesh has 1,643 km

The federal government signed this Friday (July 29, 2022) the contract for the early renewal of the concession for the southeastern network of MRS in Juiz de Fora. The concessionaire would have its contract expired in 2026, but it was extended for another 30 years.

The route of the railway is 1,643 km long and passes through the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. With the early extension, MRS is also conditioned to make new investments in the network. Some of them are:

R$ 9.7 billion in investments in training the railway network, acquisition of assets and in projects of public interest;

maintenance of transport capacity — forecast of R$ 21 billion throughout the concession;

improvement in urban mobility, with around R$ 1 billion in investments in urban conflicts, in 51 municipalities;

increased balance in the transport matrix, through logistical integration; and

improvement in cargo diversity with greater added value and competitiveness through new routes.

Today, the southeast network has more than 800 locomotives, 18,000 wagons and corresponds to 16% of the national rail fleet. About 30% of all rail freight in the country passes through the concessionaire’s network.

Early renewal is a mechanism used by the government, which began to be structured under Dilma Rousseff, to secure new investments in railways. Before MRS, it already managed to renew its concession to Rumo Malha Paulista, in May 2020; and Vale on its railroads Estradas de Ferro Vitória a Minas and Estrada de Ferro Carajás, in December 2020.

With the signing of the MRS contract, there is still a concession under analysis: the FCA (Ferrovia Centro Alântica), which has 7,220 km of network that passes through the states of Minas Gerais, São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Bahia , Sergipe, Goiás and the Federal District.

During the MRS contract signing ceremony, the Minister of Infrastructure, Marcelo Sampaio, once again said that he expects that, by 2025, the railways will have a 25% share in the country’s cargo movement and represent 30% of the transport matrix. .