The Supreme Court has asked the central government to withdraw or change the provision of Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Rules which provides for the seizure of animals during case pendency or whether the court will stay this rule. The Supreme Court said that the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act provide for confiscation of animals only after the accused is convicted. In such a situation, the government’s 2017 rule is contrary to the provision of this law.The Supreme Court said that it will make this rule stay if the government does not withdraw it or change it. The Supreme Court said that according to the law, it has been arranged that the animals will be confiscated when the accused person is convicted under this act. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde of the Supreme Court held that animals are a means of livelihood for those who are related to such a case. The Supreme Court has told the Additional Solicitor General Jayant Sood presented to the Central Government that the Central Government cannot seize animals until the person concerned is convicted. Sood then said that the rule has been notified for this in 2017. The Supreme Court then said that animals are the means of livelihood of such people. We are not just talking about dogs and cats. There are many animals on which people depend. You cannot confiscate such animals until the accused is convicted. Your rules are contrary to law. You either take it back or make changes. Sood then said that the animals were being tortured, so Rule was brought.

Supreme Court deferred hearing for January 11

The Supreme Court said that we want to make you clear that the section of the law is very clear that if a person is convicted under this law, then the animal will have to wash his hands. You can change the rule or we will stop it. Such a situation cannot be allowed that the rules which are in the law and the rules given are against it. The Additional Solicitor General said that he would take instructions from the government in this case till then the hearing should be postponed. The Supreme Court has postponed the hearing for January 11. On July 2, 2019, the Supreme Court asked the central government to file an answer to the petition in which the Buffalo Traders Association questioned the constitutional validity of the 2017 Rules. The rules were created by the Central Government on 23 May 2017, under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Rules 2017, a provision has been made to seize animals.