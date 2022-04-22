André Nassar says Bolsonaro values rural producers, but also needs to look at who processes the derivatives
The federal government needs to take a closer look at the agro-industry and not just at rural producers. This is the assessment of André Nassar, executive president of Abiove (Brazilian Association of Vegetable Oil Industries). In an interview with Power 360Nassar said that President Jair Bolsonaro values agribusiness, but should also give priority to the agents who process the products.
“He has a vision more focused on the rural producer, but not for those who process agribusiness products. Brazil could industrialize much larger volumes of soy, for example”.
In the interview, Nassar talked about various topics related to soy production and the processing of the oilseed, from which various products are derived, such as soy bran and the oil used to produce biodiesel. Biofuel was the central topic of conversation with the Power 360.
Watch (33min12s):
Here are key excerpts from the executive’s interview:
Below are excerpts from the interview:
- Reduction of biodiesel – “I see two main factors for this government decision [de reduzir de 14% para 10% em 2022]: First, biodiesel is now more expensive than diesel. And the federal government is very concerned about not letting the price of diesel go up because when the price goes up, it generates cost increases in several chains, in productive sectors of the Brazilian economy. And secondly, it was a movement of sectors in our chain – distributors, automakers and even gas stations and transport confederations – that developed a theory that biodiesel would have quality problems, which would affect the functioning of engines. But we have already shown that this is not true”;
- end of public auctions – “Companies are still adapting to the new model. A sale was made at an auction, which lasted about 1 week. Now, there are daily negotiations with the distributors, in a very concentrated market. And there are still several issues related to direct marketing, direct sales, which are still not working perfectly. For example, the States signed an agreement to collect ICMS, so that there would be no cost increase in the chain in view of the new marketing system. But this agreement, although approved last year, requires state laws and regulations. Not all states have this agreement in place. And it also requires the return of credits. And many companies still haven’t received their credits. This impacts cash flows”;
- high prices – “The main reason for the increase in the price of biodiesel was the cost of its main raw material, vegetable oil, which is an international commodity, just like petroleum. The growth in international demand for vegetable oil caused the price to rise a lot. And about 40% of biodiesel producers make their own vegetable oil. The other 60% of the industry buys the oil and, therefore, has to sell biodiesel in line with the price variation of this raw material. If he does not do this, there is no financial return on the operation”;
- green diesel (HVO) – “Biodiesel and green diesel are complementary products if Brazil has the vision to reduce emissions, the carbon intensity in diesel. What is the Brazilian plan? If, hypothetically, you are going to replace 30% of diesel with renewable fuel in 5 years, I understand that there is a market for biodiesel and HVO. They will compete within a large, interesting and good market for everyone because not only will the two products be stimulated, but we will also have a reduction in emissions. [de gases de efeito estufa]”;
- decarbonization credits – “THE Soybean oil has virtually no CBIO emissions [créditos de descarbonização, emitidos majoritariamente por produtores de etanol] because it is a non-vertical chain: the soybean producer sells it to the processing industry, which sells the oil to a biodiesel producer. A solution needs to be found to certify this chain. An economically viable way to allow the issuance of these credits with all the guarantees and obligations required by the RenovaBio program has not yet been found. The ANP is adapting its legislation to meet this structure of grain and oilseed chains, which is completely different from the structure of sugarcane”;
- expansion of the agricultural frontier – “There is a big debate about how soy will grow in areas that are already open. Many of our markets do not want to consume or buy soy or its derivatives if it has been planted in a recently deforested area. This is true in Europe and in RenovaBio itself, which does not allow the production of any biofuel from a crop in a recently deforested area. In the cerrado, which currently has 50% of the soybean area and which has a very important agricultural frontier: we monitor it. In the past, around 30% of soy expansion was in deforested areas. Today, it is around 7%. So, we are already seeing a reduction in expansion in recently deforested areas”.
#Government #prioritize #agroindustry #president #Abiove
Leave a Reply