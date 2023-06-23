Asked whether Anatel should regulate the networks, the STF minister said that he “would prefer it to be a non-governmental body”

the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) Roberto Barroso said this Thursday (22.jun.2023) that the regulation of digital platforms should be carried out by a new body that has representatives of the Executive, the big techsuniversities and civil society.

questioned by Power360 if the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) would be the best option to regulate big techsthe judge stated that “I would prefer that a non-governmental body carry out the monitoring”.

“Freedom of expression in Brazil has a very uneven history for people to want excessive government intervention and content monitoring. I prefer a body in which there is government, platform, universities and civil society representatives. Therefore, with government and platform minority. A body that monitors, makes recommendations and eventually applies sanctions”highlighted.

Barroso signaled that the judiciary should act as a “impartial referee”and not as a member of a body created to regulate digital platforms.

“I think the Judiciary has to be the appellate instance. Therefore, if the monitoring body makes a decision that one wants to question, the Judiciary has to be the impartial arbiter of whether the decision was fair or not”, declared.

The minister also said that the general rule of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet “it’s good”but you need to open “a very few exceptions” for the removal of content from platforms without a court order.

“The 1st in the case of a crime, you don’t have to wait for a court order. And in case of clear violation of rights, with private notification [do usuário] must withdraw now. These are ideas that are up for debate that seem good to me.”he stated.

Watch (2min2s):

Regulatory body remains under debate

Earlier, the rapporteur of the Bill of fake news, Orlando Silva (PC do B-SP), stated that there are two proposals under discussion regarding the regulation of platforms. One suggests expanding the competencies of the Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency).

“Anatel is Anatel, an agency that already exists and has funding, structure, a career and regulates radio broadcasting and telecommunications, which are correlated. There are critics who say that she already has too many tasks, she is subject to companies. But this is a proposal that has more political support in Congress.”highlighted.

The 2nd proposal is the creation of the tripartite Brazilian System for Regulation of Digital Platforms, made by the Special Commission on Digital Law of the Federal Council of OAB (Brazilian Bar Association).

“The proposal proposes a Brazilian regulation system for the internet. Creating a digital policy council with the Three Powers, with civil society, and creating a federal autarchy that will have the supervisory function”, he said.

Internet Civil Framework in the STF

The STF has two actions to be judged that challenge the Internet Civil Framework (Law 12,965 of 2014). The President of the Court, Rosa Weber, put it on the trial agenda on May 17, but the cases have not yet been analyzed by the magistrates.

The two actions (REs 1037396 It is 1057258) in progress in the Supreme Court that discuss the Marco Civil da Internet directly question article 19 of the rule, which provides for the accountability of social networks in user content.

Here is what the excerpt says:

“In order to ensure freedom of expression and prevent censorship, the provider of internet applications can only be held civilly liable for damages arising from content generated by third parties if, after a specific court order, it does not take steps to, within the scope and within the technical limits of its service and within the stated period, make the content identified as infringing unavailable, subject to legal provisions to the contrary”.

The actions are reported, respectively, by ministers Dias Toffoli and Luiz Fux, and were presented by Facebook and Google, after companies received requests for the removal of content from their providers. The magistrates held a public hearing with representatives of the platforms to discuss the issue publicly before the trial.