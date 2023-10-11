The government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) should only change its position on classifying Hamas as a terrorist group if the member countries of the United Nations Security Council (UN) approve it. The possible change in position was announced this Wednesday morning (11) by members of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs during a press conference that updated the situation of Brazilians who are still in Israel and who asked for ransom for repatriation.

Since the beginning of Hamas’ offensive against Israel, Brazil has avoided classifying the group as terrorist, following the UN’s consideration that it also does not recognize this condition of the faction. This position has been heavily criticized, and even members of the government also avoid defining the attacks as acts of terrorism.

The Brazilian position differs from countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, Japan and European Union nations that have been vocal in classifying Hamas as a terrorist organization.

Despite this, the Itamaraty secretary for African and Middle Eastern affairs, Carlos Sergio Duarte, said that Brazil took a stand against “terrorist acts” and “repudiated terrorism” against the civilian population. This was the first time that a member of the government publicly positioned himself with this classification.

“The political development of the conflict is something that is being addressed within the Security Council, in the month of October chaired by Brazil, and these issues will be subject to consideration,” he said.

According to the secretary, Brazil expressed its concern about the escalation of hostilities and “urged for a containment” of violence against the civilian population. At the same time as he explained the country’s position at the UN, President Lula asked the UN to carry out an “international humanitarian intervention” in Gaza and an immediate ceasefire by Israel “in defense of Israeli and Palestinian children”.

“Israel must stop the bombing so that Palestinian children and their mothers can leave the Gaza Strip across the border with Egypt. There needs to be a minimum of humanity in the insanity of war,” said Lula.

Also according to Duarte, Brazil’s representative on the Security Council, ambassador Sérgio Danese, who temporarily presides over the collegiate, is in daily conversations with the 15 members to obtain a “possible consensus” to condemn Hamas for the attacks on Israel.

The first meeting he called at the weekend, behind closed doors, ended without consensus and without a joint demonstration by members. “He is engaged in consultations with the members of the Security Council, and each of those members has their positions regarding the conflict,” he said.

The secretary concluded by stating that there is no indication of a next meeting of Council members to discuss the dramatic situation in the region again.

Since the start of the conflicts, on Saturday (7), more than 2,200 people have died, 1,200 in Israel and just over 1,000 in Gaza. Among them two Brazilians, young Ranani Glazer, 23, and Bruna Valeanu, 24, who were at an electronic music festival that was one of the first places attacked by Hamas during the offensive against Israeli territory.

There is still a Brazilian woman missing, with no clue as to where she could be. Also at the same press conference, Itamaraty confirmed that it received information from the Israeli army that there are Brazilians among the Hamas hostages, but that it is still seeking information and more details.