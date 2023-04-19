The cabinet will provide financial compensation to a small group of narcolepsy patients who have been vaccinated against swine flu. State Secretary Maarten van Ooijen (Public Health, ChristenUnie) wrote this in a letter to the House of Representatives on Wednesday. The State Secretary does not want to disclose how many allowances and how high the amounts are for privacy reasons.

These are children who developed narcolepsy within thirteen months after the vaccination, a chronic brain disorder characterized by sudden sleep attacks, also during the day. As a result, the children have largely become permanently disabled. Whether the narcolepsy was caused by the vaccination has not yet been determined. The scientific discussion is still in full swing, but a connection cannot yet be ruled out.

Due to the seriousness of the disease, the “irreversibility” of the complaints and the fact that the children are severely limited “in all areas of life”, the Rutte II cabinet has already decided not to wait for the discussion, but to settle. It concerns an allowance and not compensation because there is no evidence of a connection and the state therefore does not admit liability. Affected families have also received compensation in other European countries such as Sweden and Finland.

600,000 vaccinated children

In 2009, swine flu spread around the world. To prevent a pandemic, about five million Dutch people were vaccinated against the virus, including about 600,000 children from six months to four years old. A year later, an increase in the number of children with narcolepsy was observed in Europe.

The budget of the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport in 2018 showed that the government has made five million euros available for the settlements. The State Secretary does not want to say how many concessions are involved, and how high the amounts are, ‘to protect the privacy of this limited group of data subjects’. He does write, however, that the amounts are determined on the basis of, among other things, the percentage of permanent disability, the loss of earning capacity, domestic help and housing assistance.

In 2014, the Dutch state and the vaccine manufacturers Pandemrix and Focetria were formally held liable for the development of narcolepsy in 23, mainly minors. The government was then accused of giving the wrong advice about vaccinating children and sharing too little information about possible side effects.