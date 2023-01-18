The federal government decided to set up a task force to contain the wave of acts of vandalism against power transmission lines in the country, with the clear intention of causing blackouts. In the first two weeks of January, three states – Rondônia, Paraná and São Paulo – were targets of criminal acts that tried to interrupt the supply of the population.

Data from the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) indicate three actions in Rondônia, two in Paraná, and two in São Paulo. In all, four towers have been demolished so far, three in Rondônia and one in Paraná. There was also confirmation of 12 damaged towers: four in Paraná, two in São Paulo and six in Rondônia.

This Tuesday, the 17th, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira, met with representatives of the electricity sector, the Federal Police and the Federal Highway Police, to define new measures to prevent and punish those responsible for attacks on the Interconnected System. Nacional (SIN), a network that connects all states in Brazil – with the exception of Roraima, which is not yet plugged into the national network.

The meeting was also attended by members of the Brazilian Association of Electric Energy Transmission Companies (Abrate), Aneel and the National Electric System Operator (ONS).

The minister said that it is not possible to say that the recent attacks on power transmission towers are politically motivated and are linked to the attacks registered in Brasília on the 8th. electric sector and signaled that there will be an improvement to reinforce security.

“We cannot make that statement”, said the minister when asked if there was identification of political motivation for the attacks.

Oversight

The extension of the network makes inspection work difficult. Today, the SIN adds up to 175,013 kilometers, considering the entire connected network and its different voltages. The situation is of alert because, depending on the location where an act of vandalism occurs, there is a risk of breakdown in a central supply area, which could temporarily compromise large regions or several states at the same time.

The actions defined to expand inspection include special inspections on the lines, mainly at road and railroad crossings, installation of monitoring cameras and strengthening of partnerships with the Ministry of Justice and the Military, State and Federal Highway Police to reinforce patrolling in these areas. places.

“The meeting served to discuss fundamental issues for modernizing the security of the National Interconnected System. There is a great desire from all players in the system, with the implementation of video surveillance, surveillance via drone and other very modern instruments that we have in the world today”, said the Minister of the MME, Alexandre Silveira, after the meeting with the other authorities.

According to the minister, the Federal Police are already carrying out investigations involving acts of vandalism. “This work is being developed so that we can turn the page on these attacks, which are not justified, and be able to continue discussing important issues, such as the modernization of the electrical system, the energy transition, reasonable tariffs, issues that are so fundamental and of priority for the country and for president Lula”, said the minister.

To Estadão, the intervenor in the Federal District, Ricardo Cappelli, declared that the entire Federal District will also undergo a new inspection model and that he will deal with the matter with the transmission concessionaire. “I’m going to meet today (Tuesday, 17th) with Neoenergia to discuss the safety of the towers in DF”, he said.

The MME reported that, since January 8, it has been carrying out actions to combat and monitor the attack on the structures of the national system. These measures include forwarding letters to the transmission companies, Abrate and the governments of São Paulo, Rondônia and Paraná, for the adoption of preventive inspection measures, to reinforce the security of the installations and to investigate cases.