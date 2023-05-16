Number 2 of Fernando Haddad is seen as a possible successor to Roberto Campos Neto in the presidency of the autarchy

The Presidency of the Republic forwarded to the Federal Senate the nomination of the Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, Gabriel Galípolo, 41 years old, for the Monetary Policy BC (Central bank). The order was published in this Tuesday’s edition (May 16, 2023) of the GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). Here’s the full (70 KB).

On May 8, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, spoke about the nomination. He said that, in addition to his assistant being a “trusted name” of the financial market, the “1st person” to suggest it for the leadership of the autarchy was the BC president himself, Roberto Campos Neto. The conversation took place during the G20 event in Bangalore, India.

Gallipolo is also the “dream name” of the government to replace Campos Neto, whose mandate as president of the BC will last until December 31, 2024.

With his departure, the Treasury’s executive secretary will be occupied by the lawyer Darius Durigancurrent director of public policy at WhatsApp.

OTHER INDICATIONS

In addition to Gallipolo, Ailton de Aquino Santos, 48 years old, was appointed to the supervisory board of the monetary authority. He is the chief auditor of the autarchy, where he has been since 1998. If he assumes the position of director, he will be the 1st black person to join the leadership of the Central Bank.

Paulo Xavier Alcoforado was also nominated for the position of director of Ancine (Agência Nacional do Cinema).

Despite the choice of nominees being made by the government, appointments depend on Senate approval. The mandates are of 4 years, with the possibility of reappointment for an equal period.