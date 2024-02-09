Ministry of Transport wants to hold highway auctions in Rondônia and Goiás by October 2024

O Ministry of Transport sent to TCU (Court of Auditors of the Union) this Friday (9.Feb.2024) the concession projects for highways BR-060/452, in Goiás, and BR-364, in Rondônia. The concessions modeling report was approved on Thursday (Feb 8) by the ANTT (National Land Transportation Agency). The analysis by the Court of Auditors is the last step in preparing the auction notice. The president's government's expectations Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is to launch the notice for the two concessions in July and the auction in October.