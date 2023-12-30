Text establishes the “accelerated depreciation” of investments made in machinery and equipment, encouraging the modernization of plants

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sent a bill to the National Congress this Saturday (Dec 30, 2023) to encourage the modernization of industries in the country. The text creates the mechanism of “accelerated depreciation” of resources allocated by companies to purchase machinery and equipment, encouraging investments in manufacturing plants.

Initially, R$3.4 billion will be allocated to the program. According to the government, this is not a tax exemption, since the loss of revenue in 2024 and 2025 will be compensated in the following years. The sectors to benefit from the program will be defined after the PL is processed in Congress, through presidential decree.

According to the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), which is Minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, the project will make a “advance in the rebate to which the entrepreneur is entitled. In other words, the government stops collecting money now, but recovers it later. What changes is the cash flow”explains.

Study of CNI (National Confederation of Industry), released in July this year, shows that the machinery used by Brazilian industry is on average 14 years old, with 38% of the equipment close to exceeding, or have already exceeded, the ideal life cycle.

“Neo-industrialization is directly related to increased productivity and competitiveness, which necessarily involves the modernity of the industrial park. Accelerated depreciation promotes a synthesis of the main dimensions of our industrial project, with investments in more productive and energy-efficient machines.”says Alckmin.

UNDERSTAND THE PROPOSAL

Accelerated depreciation is a mechanism that works as an anticipation of revenue for companies. Every time it acquires a capital asset, the industry can deduct its value from future IRPJ (Corporate Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Profit) declarations.

how is it today – this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates.

– this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates. as the government proposes – the rebate on machines purchased in 2024 can be done in just two stages – 50% in the 1st year, 50% in the 2nd.

According to the text, which will still pass through Congress, the measure will apply to acquisitions made from January 1st until December 31st.

In addition to modernizing factories, the measure aims to contribute to increasing companies' cash flow and the so-called Gross Fixed Capital Formation – which measures future production capacity with the acquisition of machinery.

The government's goal is for the accelerated depreciation system to increase the investment rate in relation to GDP, currently around 18%. This is an index considered insufficient to leverage sustainable, long-term growth in the economy.