Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/27/2024 – 22:38

The federal government sent this Thursday (27) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF) a conciliation proposal on the new terms of the leniency agreements for Operation Lava Jato.

The conciliation was determined by minister André Mendonça, rapporteur of the action in which PSOL requests the renegotiation of the agreements.

The companies reached agreements during the height of the Lava Jato investigation, but claim they do not have the resources to make regular payments. Some of the construction companies that were investigated are in judicial recovery.

In the document, the Comptroller General of the Union (CGU) and the Attorney General of the Union (AGU) proposed that the payment of installments should take into account the payment capacity.

In addition, companies will be exempt from late payment fines on overdue installments, will be exempt from default interest on the outstanding balance until May 31st of this year and will be able to use tax loss credits. Discounts cannot exceed 50% of the outstanding balance.

The CGU and AGU also requested an additional 30 days to complete the conciliation process. Once the deadline has passed, the agencies intend to request approval of the agreement from the minister.

In February of this year, André Mendonça gave a 60-day deadline for public bodies and interested companies to renegotiate the terms of the leniency agreements.

The minister also ordered the suspension of any sanctions if companies delay payments agreed upon within the deadline.

Under leniency agreements, companies agree to reimburse the treasury and collaborate with investigations in exchange, for example, for being able to continue to sign contracts with the public administration.