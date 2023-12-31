Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 12/31/2023 – 14:10

The federal government sent a bill (PL) to the National Congress that provides tax incentives for the modernization of the Brazilian industrial park. In the first phase, in 2024, R$3.4 billion will be allocated to the program. The message to parliament was published in an extra edition of Official Diary of the Union this Saturday (30).

According to the vice-president and minister of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, Geraldo Alckmin, the program aims to increase the efficiency of the country's industries and also attract investment. “[De um lado] renew the industrial park and, on the other hand, stimulate investment. I will encourage the exchange of machines and equipment, stimulate factories. So it meets these two objectives, increasing investment and increasing productivity”, he said in a conversation with the press this Sunday (31).

According to the government, the measure can contribute to increasing companies' cash flow and the so-called Gross Fixed Capital Formation – which measures future production capacity with the acquisition of machinery. Furthermore, the expectation is to increase the rate of investment in the sector in relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP – sum of all final goods and services produced by a country). “This rate is currently around 18%, a performance considered insufficient to boost the sustainable and long-term growth of the Brazilian economy”, explained the Ministry of Development, Industry, Commerce and Services, in a statement.

A study by the National Confederation of Industry (CNI) shows that the machines and equipment used by Brazilian industry are, on average, 14 years old, with 38% of them being close to or having already exceeded their ideal life cycle. According to the entity, this affects the competitiveness of companies and requires higher maintenance and equipment management costs.

“We need to act on the causes of the problems and not just the effects in order to have stronger and more sustainable economic growth. Our problem is low investment and low productivity. So, we need to act to increase investment and increase productivity. It is called neo-industrialization, a new industry with innovation and green, sustainable”, said Alckmin.

According to the vice president, most industrial sectors will benefit from the measure. They will be defined after the PL is processed in Congress, through presidential decree. Furthermore, a second phase may be launched according to budget availability.

Under the project, the government is authorized to use the instrument of accelerated depreciation to encourage economic sectors to invest in new machinery, equipment, devices and instruments. The measure will apply to acquisitions made from January 1st to December 31st, 2024.

Accelerated depreciation is a mechanism that works as an anticipation of revenue for companies. When a capital asset is acquired, the industry can deduct its value from future Corporate Income Tax (IRPJ) and Social Contribution on Net Profit (CSLL) declarations.

Under normal conditions, this reduction is gradual, carried out over up to 25 years, as the asset depreciates. According to the government, with the depreciation provided for in the PL, the reduction of machines purchased in 2024 can be done in just two stages: 50% in the first year and 50% in the second.

Compensation

In a statement, the government highlighted that this is not a tax exemption, but an advance in the reduction to which the businessman is entitled. Even so, fiscal rules require that sources of budgetary resources be defined to apply the benefit.

The source will be the tariff adjustment for the import of solar panels and wind turbines. On December 12, the Chamber of Foreign Commerce (Camex) reestablished taxation for photovoltaic cells and wind energy equipment purchased abroad.

In the case of solar energy, Camex decided to end the reduction in the import tariff for assembled panels, as there is similar production in Brazil, and to revoke 324 ex-tariffs for the same product that had the tariff reduced to zero.

Thus, the purchase of modules abroad will once again be subject to import tax under the Mercosur Common External Tariff (TEC), which will be 10.8% from January 1, 2024. For ex-revoked tariffs, the measure begins effective within 60 days.

To give the market time to adapt to the new rules, the Camex management committee also established import quotas at 0%, in decreasing values ​​until 2027. The quotas will be: US$ 1.13 billion between January and June 2024 ; US$1.01 billion between July 2024 and June 2025; US$717 million between July 2025 and June 2026; and US$403 million between July 2026 and June 2027.