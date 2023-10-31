Plane took off from Brasília towards Egypt this Monday (Oct 30), with 1.5 tons of food offered by the MST

The president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) announced on Monday night (October 30, 2023) that it had sent a new shipment of humanitarian aid to the population of the Gaza Strip.

The plane took off from Brasília towards Egypt with 1.5 tons of food offered by the MST (Landless Workers Movement). The cargo consists of rice, sugar, corn derivatives and milk. Here’s the complete of the note (PDF – 360 kB).

In statementPlanalto reported that the plane used was a VC-2 aircraft, which is being sent to replace another presidential plane of the same size that has been in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, for two weeks, but has scheduled maintenance in the coming days and needs return to Brazil.

Therefore, the plane that took off from Brasília this Monday (Oct 30) must remain in Egypt to repatriate Brazilians who are waiting for the opening of the border in Gaza. This is the 2nd mission of Operation Returning in Peace, which included the sending of humanitarian assistance items.

OPERATION “RETURNING IN PEACE”

Currently, around 30 Brazilians are waiting for the Gaza border with Egypt to open before returning to Brazil. “Brazilians must be authorized to leave as quickly as possible by the parties involved, to return safely to Brazil”said the Brazilian ambassador in Ramallah, in the West Bank, Alessandro Candeas.

The operation was responsible for the return of 1,413 passengers, on 8 flights from Israel by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force). Of these, 1,410 were Brazilian and 3 were Bolivian.

“We are fighting so that Brazilians are not affected by the humanitarian catastrophe that is plaguing Gaza. We rent houses and manage to send resources to buy food, water, gas and medicine in the precarious local market. We are offering remote support from a psychologist and doctor. Unfortunately, the prospects are for rapid degradation of living and security conditions.”Candeas said.

Read more about the operation: