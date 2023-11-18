Proposal by senator Randolfe Rodrigues (no party-AP) includes in the Budgetary Guidelines Law that the contingency of expenses ensures the increase

The leader of the government in the National Congress, senator Randolfe Rodrigues (without party-AP), presented an amendment to the LDO (Budget Guidelines Law) of 2024 so that the contingency of expenses in the next year allows real growth in expenses of at least 0.6%, even if this makes it impossible to reach the target of the primary outcome.

If included in the LDO, the amendment will make official the Ministry of Finance’s understanding that the fiscal framework allows for a minimum growth of 0.6% in spending above inflation. Here’s the complete (49 kB – PDF) of the amendment.

The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddaddefended the thesis on Friday (17.Nov.2023), when talking about his projection that the expenditure freeze will be a maximum of R$23 billion. “Nothing has changed in relation to the fiscal framework, what was approved establishes that public expenditure for the following year cannot be less than 0.6% in real terms, nor greater than 2.5% in real terms”he told journalists.

And he added: “As the Budget foresees 1.7% more expenditure than this year, of the two, it will either migrate to 0.6%, if revenue does not correspond, or it will rise to 2.5%, if it corresponds. It’s been that way forever. There’s nothing new”.

In the amendment presented, Randolfe also used the same reasoning as Haddad within his justification for the amendment. Furthermore, he argued that the PLOA (Budget Bill) 2024 was prepared before the promulgation of the new fiscal framework and therefore it would be necessary to adjust the budget guidelines. The fiscal framework that replaced the spending ceiling was sanctioned in August this year.

According to the senator, “ensuring the maximum amount of commitment and financial movement limitation should ensure real growth of 0.6%”.

“One of the main objectives of the sustainable fiscal regime, as we know, was to mitigate economic cycles through the creation of a countercyclical mechanism for real growth in primary expenditure. It should also be noted that this aspect of seeking stability and protection against economic variations was the subject of debates in the National Congress”said the congressman in justification.

The LDO must be voted on in the CMO (Mixed Budget Committee) on Wednesday (Nov 22). The rapporteur, deputy Danilo Forte (União Brasil-BA), must present its opinion on Monday (Nov 20).