He is only the 13th minister of Emmanuel Macron to find himself in the sights of justice or the tax authorities. The National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) has opened a preliminary investigation targeting Sébastien Lecornu for illegal taking of interests. Between 2016 and 2017, the current Minister of Overseas Territories received nearly 8,000 euros in attendance fees as a director of the Société des autoroutes Paris-Normandie (SAPN). Problem: he was at the same time president of the departmental council of Eure. Gold, Release and the chained Duck report that he arbitrated several times in favor of the SAPN at the time, on behalf of the community.

“At ease, he assumes”

For example during the department’s participation in an interchange of the A13 for 1 million euros. However, the minister’s office has let it be known that “Feels at ease and fully assumes”. The SAPN indicates for its part to reserve “Traditionally” administrator positions “To the presidents of departments crossed by its highways”.

But Sébastien Lecornu is not the Prime Minister of Macron worried by justice or the tax authorities since 2017: François Bayrou, Sylvie Goulard, Marielle de Sarnez, Richard Ferrand, Françoise Nyssen, Laura Flessel, Muriel Pénicaud, Olivier Dussopt, Jean-Paul Delevoye, Gérald Darmanin, Alain Griset and Éric Dupond-Moretti have been or still are. Bad declarations to the High Authority for Transparency for Public Life (HTAVP), revolving doors and potential conflicts of interest between public responsibilities and private functions are often at the origin of these investigations. Without forgetting the legal information opened by the Court of Cassation and targeting Édouard Philippe, Agnès Buzyn and Olivier Véran about their management of the Covid health crisis.