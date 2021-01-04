Government Secondary and Higher Secondary schools from 9th to 12th of Bihar closed due to Corona virus epidemic will open today. In the initial phase, only 50 per cent students are allowed to attend schools. After the first phase is successful, in the second phase, there are plans to open schools from January 1 to 8th.Around 36 lakh students study in 8000 government secondary and higher secondary schools in Bihar. Out of these, only 18 lakh students will be given admission in schools today. The government has issued strict guidelines to follow the Kovid Guidelines in these schools. In schools, it will be mandatory for students to follow social distancing and wear masks.

Students will leave school one day

To maintain social distancing, only half the students will be able to reach schools a day. The remaining half of the students will go to school the next day to class. It is also mandatory to keep sanitizers in schools.