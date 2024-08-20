The Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, revealed the details of calculating the approved weight percentages for the next academic year, as the weight of the first semester will be 35%, which is the longest semester, while the weight of the second semester will be 30%, and the weight of the third semester will be 35%, for the second and third cycles, stressing the distribution of weights and updating them according to the school days for each semester and the expected educational outcomes for each semester, which will contribute to achieving the required balance in the comprehensive evaluation process of students’ grades.

This came during a media briefing organised by the Ministry in cooperation with the UAE Government Media Office at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Warqaa, Dubai, in the presence of the Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education, Eng. Mohammed Al Qassim, the Executive Director of the Student Quality of Life Sector, Sulaiman Al Kaabi, and the Acting Executive Director of the Institutional Services Sector, Dr. Omar Al Dhaheri.

Al-Amiri pointed out that the percentage of continuous formative assessment throughout the semesters has been updated to 40%, while the percentage of the final central assessment held at the end of each semester has become 60% for the second and third cycles.

The updates come based on an analysis of students’ achievement results, which showed the importance of measuring academic and skill attainment throughout the year, rather than just evaluating centralized tests at the end of each semester.

Al-Amiri confirmed that the central exam in the second semester for second-cycle students will be replaced with a project that measures students’ skills, with the aim of transforming their theoretical knowledge into practical applications that enrich their knowledge.

It also announced the launch of a national campaign under the slogan “From Student to Leader” coinciding with the return of students to schools, with the aim of involving all segments of society and urging them to play their role in an integrated manner to support students and contribute to creating future leaders. The campaign includes four axes targeting the educational system, teachers, parents, and students.

The Minister confirmed that all preparations for the new academic year have been completed, and that government schools are ready to receive 290,000 male and female students in government schools across the country, when they return to their school seats next Monday, through the tireless efforts made by all teams during the past period to ensure an ideal start to the new academic year.

She stated that the Ministry had developed comprehensive proactive plans before the end of the last academic year, to prepare to receive students in the new academic year by developing, improving and supporting the school environment with all its elements, from educational cadres, infrastructure and support services, in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete all preparations before the start of the new academic year.

She stated that the Ministry has worked on comprehensive updates to the evaluation policies, including the policy for evaluating the weights of the three academic semesters, the percentages of formative and central evaluations, and others.

In response to a question from “Emarat Al Youm”, Al Amiri said that employment in the education sector is an ongoing process, especially with the increase in career progression in the educational field, to provide all the jobs needed by every government school across the country, especially the teaching staff needed by schools.

She stressed the increase in the number of employment during the coming periods, adding that the Ministry of Education has met the requirements of the educational field in terms of employees, in addition to head teachers to fill all educational vacancies in the education sector.

For his part, Engineer Mohammed Al Qasim confirmed that the Ministry has formed a special committee to supervise the operational processes for the new academic year, where work teams of engineers and specialists supervised the maintenance of schools and ensured their readiness according to the highest standards, to ensure the provision of a healthy and safe environment for students and educational cadres.

He revealed the opening of 25 schools, including 12 new schools and 13 schools that were under comprehensive maintenance, adding that the Ministry’s teams worked on maintaining 311 schools, including school buildings and facilities, and related development and quality control operations for the infrastructure in all government schools.

Support services also included printing 10 million copies of textbooks.

The number of printed books that were converted into digital books reached three million and 706 thousand books, as part of the Ministry’s keenness to support digital educational resources in schools. In addition, 34 thousand laptops will be distributed to students in the fifth and ninth grades.

Regarding transportation services, the Ministry, in cooperation with service providers, has carried out comprehensive maintenance of school buses, according to the highest safety and security standards, as the number of school buses exceeds 5,000 buses, and school transportation lines have been distributed to ensure an easy and comfortable daily school trip for students.

Field survey

The Ministry of Education confirmed that it is working on the largest field survey at the level of the education sector in the country, to develop a strategic framework for the quality of student life.

She pointed out the design of an integrated matrix of classroom and extracurricular training activities and programmes, and the activation of more than 30 projects during the new academic year, with the aim of refining and developing students’ cognitive, cultural and social skills.

The activities and events that will be included in the matrix will include many qualitative programs and initiatives that aim to enhance an educational environment that nurtures talented students. The ministry indicated that due to the great positive impact achieved by the “Frijana” School project that was launched last May, work will be done to expand the scope of the project to include a larger number of schools.