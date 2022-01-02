Students of public and private schools at the state level begin today, the second semester of the current academic year, with the (virtual) distance education systems for government schools, and attendance for students of private schools in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah, according to what each emirate announced, amid intensive preparations and precautionary measures. Strict precautionary measures.

And 282,134 male and female students in government schools will begin their education “distance” for a period of two weeks, amid intensive preparations that were taken earlier.

The Ministry of Education stated that the study system in private schools at the state level during the first two weeks of the second semester will be remotely (virtual), unless a local decision is issued in each emirate to the contrary.

And the official spokesman for the education sector in the country, Hazza Al-Mansoori, said, in response to a question for “Emirates Today”, that the decision regarding converting studies to distance education, during the first two weeks of the second semester, includes all schools and universities, as for practical academic disciplines, The study will be in the (hybrid education) system.

He explained that the distance education system includes private schools in all emirates, except for the Emirates in which the competent authorities issued local circulars to implement the attendance system, stressing that there is no conflict between the decision and the circulars, because the competent authorities in each emirate issue its circular according to internal indicators and data. .

He added that the decision includes schools, universities and training centers at the state level, while it was decided to apply hybrid education in disciplines that depend on practical application, laboratories and clinical training in universities and training centers, noting that the decision does not include nurseries, for which a decision will be issued soon, as there is no education in them. remotely, and the two options available to it are “attendance education” or “disruption of studies”.

Al-Mansoori stated that the ministry has approved a set of controls to run the educational process in the coming period, as it requires all students at various stages to obtain a negative “PCR” examination result of no more than 96 hours when they start studying in educational facilities, at the beginning of the year and the semester. The green traffic system will be implemented for parents of students through the Al-Hosn application to enter educational facilities.

He stressed the readiness of the educational sector to face any emergency to continue the educational process in the best way, through continuous reading of the data and developments of the crisis to support decisions, stressing to work continuously and review the epidemiological situation and its developments, especially during the current period, in order to facilitate the process of safe return and to ensure public health, health and safety of students and teachers and administrative staff in educational facilities.

For its part, the Emirates Foundation for School Education decided to switch to the distance education system during the first two weeks of the second semester, and to work in the presence of the educational, technical and administrative staff, under the directives of the Ministry of Education and the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.

She explained that converting the study to a “remote” system includes government schools and their kindergartens, stressing the need to take the necessary measures and measures to ensure the safety of students and educational staff and to raise work levels with the safe return to schools protocol, in cooperation with the competent authorities.

And the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai reported the continuity of attendance education in private schools in Dubai, with the suspension of collective and extracurricular activities, the prevention of gatherings and school trips, and the closure of canteens for the first two weeks of the semester.

She added that the approved package of procedures and guidelines coincides with the Dubai government’s keenness to ensure the highest levels of readiness for private schools in Dubai to receive students at the beginning of the new academic year, within a framework of positive cooperation between the various elements of the educational community, emphasizing the need for prior consultation between private schools, their cadres and parents. To determine the most appropriate form for students’ return to the school building, in line with the approved procedures and guidelines, as the Knowledge and Human Development Authority has assigned a team to follow up on schools’ inquiries daily, through visual communication technology, in order to ensure that all information is available to the relevant school work teams, and to help each school understand and keep pace The instructions and procedures required to reopen its doors for the second semester.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority, in cooperation with the Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah, announced the continuity of attendance education for all students in private educational institutions in the Emirate with the beginning of the second semester.

The authority stressed the necessity of suspending all classroom and extra-curricular activities, morning queues and school trips until further notice, stressing that all workers in educational institutions and students aged 12 years and over obtain a negative examination result before entering educational facilities for a period not exceeding 96 after the end of the winter vacation. The authority also urged all workers to take the booster dose of the vaccine.

In a circular issued yesterday, and distributed to private schools in the emirate, the authority confirmed the application of preventive measures and measures, to preserve the safety of students and staff from administrative and teaching bodies before and during exams, while continuing to apply the usual mechanisms and measures and what they include of heat detection, and sterilization. All facilities and classes, wearing masks, and maintaining safe distances with clearly visible signs and posters, and also stressing the need to adhere to, and not to be lenient in applying procedures, in the interest of public health, announcing the continuation of the implementation of field control visits to monitor the conduct of exams, and to ensure the commitment and adherence of schools Implementation of precautionary measures.

The authority provides private schools in the emirate with the opportunity to take the appropriate decision to switch to the distance education system, temporarily and for a period of two days, within the framework of procedures for dealing with “Covid-19” cases in the school. And she stated that (virtual) distance learning is an option available to parents of private school students in the Emirate of Sharjah until further notice.

The authority called on schools, in a circular issued yesterday, to send a report to the “Covid-19” committee in the authority to issue the final decision in this regard, stressing the need to fill out the annual report on the “Tamam” platform, starting today.

Demand for examination centers

Yesterday, the Corona examination centers witnessed a huge turnout of those wishing to obtain examination results, whether for study or work, one day before the start of the second semester of the current academic year, forcing them to stay for long periods in these centers to complete the examination.

Inspection tours

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has confirmed its keenness, since the start of the current academic year, to implement inspection rounds to ensure that schools are committed to applying the precautionary measures and measures that the authority circulated to private schools through a guide to procedures for drawing a comprehensive roadmap on education mechanisms, and adherence to health requirements for schools and institutions. Educational, with the aim of ensuring the safety of students and all employees of these institutions, and the success of the academic year.



