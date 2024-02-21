Government schools have set class schedules for the “Tamkeen” digital academy, which was launched by the Emirates Foundation for School Education to support students and qualify them to prepare and train well for exams. It is activated three times during the academic year in the period preceding the exams.

The activation of the “Tamkeen” digital academy comes to empower students with the basic skills targeted to raise their level of achievement. The “Tamkeen” program provides academic support to low-performing students, and targets the basic skills that students lack in grades three to 12, which were determined through the results of semester tests. First academic year. The program is implemented by public and private general education schools that implement the Ministry of Education’s curriculum. Teaching at Tamkeen Academy takes place seven days a week according to the schedule approved by Tamkeen Academy and sent to parents for the various grades, and targets basic subjects such as mathematics, science, the integrated curriculum, physics, chemistry, biology, Arabic and English languages, and health sciences.

On the other hand, school students will take experimental tests during the period from the fourth to the eighth of next March, while the exams for Group (B) subjects will be administered during the same period (from the fourth to the eighth of the same month). Exams for the second semester of the current academic year for Group (A) subjects will begin during the period from 13 to 22 next March.