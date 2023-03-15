The Emirates Foundation for School Education stated that, based on the directives of His Highness the President of the State, the official working hours for federal government employees during the month of Ramadan will be 70% remote, and my attendance will be 30% on Friday, and that it will be remote working hours for students in universities and government schools during Friday. Taking into account the predetermined attendance exam dates.

On the other hand, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai stated that the school day does not exceed five hours as a maximum, per day during the holy month of Ramadan, as part of a number of guidelines set by the authority to be taken into account by private schools in Dubai when determining working hours during the holy month.

The authority stressed the need for the parents of students to participate in the school about the start and end times of the school day, and to adhere to the end of school hours on Fridays at 12 noon as a maximum.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the reduction of normal working hours for all workers in the private sector in the country during the holy month of Ramadan by two hours per day.

In a ministerial circular it issued in this regard, it indicated that “it is permissible for establishments, in accordance with the interest and nature of their work, to apply flexible work patterns or remote work, within the limits of the daily working hours specified during the days of Ramadan.”

This comes in implementation of the provision of Clause 2 of Article 15 of Cabinet Resolution No. 1 of 2022 regarding the executive regulations of Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 regarding the organization of labor relations and its amendments.