Ministry of Ports and Airports decides to include installation in Rio Grande do Sul back in the competition; there will be 5 areas in total

O Ministry of Ports and Airports informed this Friday (June 28, 2024) that the 1st port terminal auction of 2024 will be held on August 21st. The government decided to include the RIG10 terminal, which is located in the Port of Rio Grande (RS), back into the competition. In total there will be 5 areas and a total investment of R$78.3 million.

Originally, the auction would be held in May, but the rains that hit the southern region of the country from the end of April to the first half of May caused the government to postpone the auction.

Initially, the Rio Grande terminal would be left out of this stage and could be pushed to the auction that the government wants to hold at the end of the year, but the facility could be leased as early as August.

In total, 5 terminals will be auctioned: 3 in the port of Recife (PE), 1 in the port of Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and 1 in the port of Rio Grande (RS). Investment in these areas will be R$78.3 million. Lease contracts will last for 10 years, with no possibility of extension.