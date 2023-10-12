Itamaraty states that some of these people are sheltering in a school; embassy asked Israel not to bomb the site

The Itamaraty he said this Thursday (October 12, 2023) that “about 20” Brazilians want to leave the Gaza Strip, the scene of the conflict between the extremist group Hamas and Israel. Initially, the number released by the government spoke of 30 people, but there were two dropouts on Wednesday night (Oct 11). Due to the volatility of requests, the government did not disclose the exact number of applicants for repatriation.

The airplane VC-2 (Embraer 190), for exclusive use by the Presidency of the Republic, took off on the afternoon of this Thursday (12.Oct) ​​to rescue Brazilians in Gaza. It is the 6th aircraft used in the Voltando em Paz operation, coordinated by Itamaraty. The flight will stop in Rome, Italy, and await authorization to land in Egypt.

In a statement, Itamaraty says that some of the Brazilians in Gaza are sheltering in a Catholic school. The majority are women and children. There was a request from the Brazilian government for Israel not to bomb the refuge.



Brazil’s diplomatic representation in Ramallah, a region in the West Bank located 60 km from Tel Aviv, says it has already hired vehicles to transport Brazilians to the border with Egypt, which controls one of the 3 land exit routes from Gaza. The government is negotiating the formation of a humanitarian corridor to facilitate passage.

Hasan Rabee, a Brazilian who is in Gaza, told the Power360 that negotiation between the Brazilian government and Egypt is the “only hope for Brazilians in the Gaza Strip”.

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967), 1st Intifada (1987) and 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, in 1947, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arab leaders did not accept the division.

ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7.Oct). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah makes new advances on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established in the north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and who expects Hezbollah “Don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

