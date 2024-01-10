Lula will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs to define Brazil's actions to help Ecuador after the attacks. | Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated this Tuesday (9) that it follows “with concern” and that it “condemns” the violent actions carried out by organized criminal groups in several cities in Ecuador. The attacks began two days after the escape of José Adolfo Macías, leader of the Los Choneros faction, one of the main factions in the country linked to the Sinaloa cartel, was confirmed.

Throughout this Tuesday (9), several Ecuadorian cities suffered attacks from criminal organizations, which led the country's president, Daniel Noboa, to decree a “state of internal armed conflict”, the equivalent of a state of siege with harsh restrictions. to the population’s rights to come and go.

The Brazilian government expressed solidarity with the Ecuadorians and began closely monitoring the disappearance of a citizen in the country. The man was also kidnapped this Tuesday (9) amid criminal attacks in the city of Guayaquil.

The victim's son went to his father's social media to ask for help in raising the amount needed for the ransom. “My father was kidnapped this morning. We have already sent all the money we had. We do not have anymore. That’s why I turn to you, help me with what you have, with any amount, it’s very welcome,” he said in the video. The family owns a restaurant in the city.

Due to this kidnapping and the circumstances of the attacks, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) meets, this Wednesday morning (10), with Minister Mauro Vieira and the advisor for international affairs, Celso Amorim, to define how Brazil can assist in searches for citizens and in assisting the Ecuadorian government against criminal factions.

The Brazilian embassy in Quito, capital of Ecuador, stated that it is also monitoring the situation and is in contact with the family of the missing person.

According to Ecuadorian media, the country's government identified the activities of 22 criminal groups classified as “terrorists” and “non-state belligerent actors”. The Ecuadorian Armed Forces must carry out military operations to neutralize armed groups.