War in the Middle East: communication with Brazilians was interrupted on Friday (27). | Photo: EFE/EPA/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

The Brazilian government confirmed this Sunday morning (29) that it has reestablished communication with Brazilians in Gaza.

Contact had been lost on Friday afternoon (27), Brasília time, when the Brazilian representation in Ramallah, in the West Bank, said it had noticed a drop in the provision of cell phone and internet communication services in the region.

This morning, an official government statement said that, according to information from the “Brazilian Representation in Ramallah, in the West Bank, it was once again possible to establish contact via WhatsApp with all members of the group of around 30 Brazilians awaiting the opening of border with Egypt for repatriation.”

According to Brazilian diplomacy, they are staying in Rafah and Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip. “A Brazilian Presidency aircraft is awaiting authorization to rescue them in Cairo,” the government said.

Information passed on by ambassador Alessandro Candeas, in the Khan Yunis region “there are reports of problems getting access to water and gas and the proliferation of mosquitoes” and some children have the flu and have irritated eyes.

“Since the beginning of Operation Returning in Peace, established by the Federal Government to remove Brazilians from the conflict zone in the Middle East, 1,413 passengers have been rescued from Israel. There are 1,410 Brazilians, three Bolivian women, as well as 53 pets who returned on eight flights commanded by the Brazilian Air Force (FAB)”, said the statement.