The federal government announced this Sunday morning (October 29, 2023) that communication with Brazilians awaiting repatriation in Gaza had been reestablished. The region at war had been without internet and telephone since Friday (Oct 27) due to damage to the network caused by Israeli bombings.

“It is now possible to establish contact via WhatsApp with all members of the group of around 30 Brazilians awaiting the opening of the border with Egypt for repatriation.”, said Secom in statement.

In total, 28 people, 22 Brazilians and 6 Palestinians residing in Brazil, are sheltering in Rafah and Khan Yuni awaiting authorization to cross the Gaza border with Egypt. A Presidency of the Republic plane – with capacity for 40 people – is waiting in Cairo, the Egyptian capital, to make the trip back to Brazil.

According to the Itamaraty, there is still no forecast for the return of these families. In a statement issued on Saturday (Oct 28), it was reported that they have access to water and food.

This Sunday (Oct 29), he again mentioned difficulties in obtaining supplies, reported the proliferation of mosquitoes and that some of the children have the flu and have irritated eyes. “The federal government continues to monitor the situation daily”, he concluded.

Since the start of Operation Returning in Peace, 1,413 passengers have been rescued from Israel. There are 1,410 Brazilians and 3 Bolivian women, in addition to 53 pets. They traveled divided into 8 flights commanded by the FAB (Brazilian Air Force).