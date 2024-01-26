Planalto says that Bolsonaro did not help airlines post-pandemic; reinforced fund creation and fuel price reduction

The Ministry of Ports and Airports issued a statement on Thursday (25 January 2024), stating that it is following the restructuring plan presented on the same date by the airline GOL. According to the president's government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), the administration of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did not help companies in the sector post-pandemic, even with the existence of funds earmarked for this purpose. Here's the full statement (PDF – 66 kB).

“The Covid-19 pandemic had a strong impact on the airline sector around the world, which required the adoption of support measures by governments in several countries to mitigate the damage caused to airlines. Unfortunately, in Brazil, these measures were not adopted in the previous administration, even with the existence of resources in the National Civil Aviation Fund (FNAC),” the ministry wrote.

With R$20 billion in debt, GOL informed that it has started the chapter 11 (equivalent to judicial recovery in Brazil) to the Bankruptcy Court of the Southern District of New York (USA). The mechanism allows the company to raise funds and carry out financial restructuring while maintaining its operations. It was the same model used by Latam in 2020.

According to the company's CEO, Celso Ferrer, around half of the debts are owed to leasorscompanies that do leasing (leasing) of aircraft. The executive also cited the pandemic as an aggravating factor.

In the statement, the government stated that it works together with the company and Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency) “to ensure the maintenance of services provided to the population”, as informed by the company itself.

He also highlighted the measures taken by the government to assist in the recovery of the sector, such as:

The creation of a new National Aviation Fund – with resources of R$4 billion to R$6 billion for airlines to refinance debt, invest in maintenance and purchase aircraft;

– with resources of R$4 billion to R$6 billion for airlines to refinance debt, invest in maintenance and purchase aircraft; The reduction in the price of jet fuel ; It is

; It is The reduction of judicializationamong other points.

Read more: