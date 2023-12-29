Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/29/2023 – 21:13

The minister of the Institutional Relations Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Alexandre Padilha, stated this Friday, 29, that the amount committed to parliamentary amendments this year was more than double compared to the last year of the last government. According to him, R$34.681 billion were allocated for amendments, an increase of 106.1% when compared to the R$16.824 billion in 2022.

Commitment is understood as the money set aside to pay for services completed or purchases delivered. The minister said that the allocation of the money takes into account parliamentarians' knowledge of different local realities.

In addition to the increase in the total amount, Padilha highlighted that all the amounts set aside for parliament's segmented demands were increased. According to him, for the individual demands of parliamentarians, the increase was 93% more than in 2022, reaching R$20.6 billion. As for the benches, growth was 27.2%, totaling R$7.3 billion; In commission amendments, the increase was 2,050%, from R$308 million to R$6.6 billion.

In his speech, the minister also discussed the increase in the amount that is allocated to municipalities indicated by parliamentarians, the so-called special transfers. This year, according to the Ministry, the entire initial amount of R$7.09 billion will be paid, in addition to R$1.7 billion from the previous government.

Padilha stated that the “Federative Caravan” was created, which will take representatives from various ministries to meet with city halls and state governments in order to clarify how the release and application of resources works, through legality.

Increase in amendments did not prevent repeated setbacks

Parliamentary amendments are known as bargaining chips for the approval of government projects in the National Congress. Even with the increase in the value of this resource, the Executive was unable to prevent defeats in both Houses.

The first major setback suffered by the government in the National Congress occurred on May 3rd. When 295 deputies overturned sections of two decrees issued by the president with rules seen by parliamentarians and the market as an affront to the Sanitation Legal Framework, in force since 2020, for giving survival to the operation of state-owned companies. The government had the support of only 136 parliamentarians out of the 513 that make up the Chamber in analyzing the matter.

One day earlier, the president of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), postponed the vote on the Fake News PL whose wording, changed by deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), was in the government's interest. The text was sliced ​​up to facilitate processing, but the vote was once again postponed and the PL remains stuck on the Chamber's agenda to this day.

Another notable defeat was the approval of the thesis of the time frame for indigenous lands by Congress, and then the overturning of the vetoes imposed by the President of the Republic. When it was processed in the Chamber of Deputies, the proposal was approved by 283 votes to 155, with the support of 98 parliamentarians who make up the government's base.