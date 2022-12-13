Ministry of Mines and Energy published a note against the statement by Lula’s team, which claims to have inherited billions of expenses in the electricity sector

The Ministry of Mines and Energy said, this Tuesday (Dec.13, 2022), that the bill in the electricity sector announced by the president-elect’s team Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) as an inheritance from the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is “pure inference🇧🇷

Last Thursday (Dec. 8), the transitional government’s Mines and Energy technical group said that the next governments should inherit a bill of around R$ 500 billion in the electricity sector.

🇧🇷We were startled by the diagnosis we found in the sector and specifically in the electricity sector. We have seen that a series of actions taken in this government will leave a bad legacy for the next government that will have to be paid by the electricity consumer”, said the group’s coordinator, Mauricio Tolmasquim, on Thursday.

Most of the expenses concern determinations of the Eletrobras privatization law, which would represent R$ 423 billion.

🇧🇷The impactful number has what it has of pure inference”, said the ministry in a note this Tuesday. The ministry mentions the failure of the 1st auction for mandatory contracting of natural gas thermoelectric plants provided for in the Eletrobras Law. Only 3 projects were contracted in the event held in September. According to the folder, the cost “this is a mere expectation, which already shows signs of inconcreteness🇧🇷

When the auction was held, however, it was uncertain whether there would be a new bid for the undertakings, since contracting the plants is mandatory. On the occasion, the Deputy Secretary for Energy Planning, Frederico Teles, said that the government would “legally reassess the next steps to be taken🇧🇷

In 2021, when it approved the privatization of Eletrobras, Congress imposed the contracting of 8 GW (gigawatts) of natural gas thermoelectric plants in regions without infrastructure and 50 MW (megawatts) of PCHs (Small Hydroelectric Power Plants).

Adolfo Sachsida’s ministry stated that the mandatory contracting of PCHs in the Eletrobras law should also not represent the costs stated by the transition team. 🇧🇷We do not foresee a change in the contracting scenario on the part of the distributors, currently overcontracted, thus, the expectation is that the contracting of PCHs will be minimal, which does not reflect the alleged costs“, he wrote.

The folder also criticized the statements about the emergency auction, called PCS (Simplified Competitive Procedure) nº 1 of 2021. The auction was hastily approved during the water crisis to avoid rationing in 2022 and contracted 17 plants, of which only one managed to enter in operation within the notice period, on May 1st of this year.

In October, the government opened a public consultation for an ordinance establishing the amicable termination of contracts. The text has not yet been published. On Thursday (Dec. 8), Tolmasquim said he asked the ministry to publish the ordinance.

In the note of this 3rd, the portfolio said that 10 plants that did not meet the deadline will have their contracts terminated, with payment of more than R$ 9 billion in fines. Another 7 undertakings that entered late, but within the limits provided for in the contracts, will be amicably terminated, “at no cost to consumers or generators🇧🇷

🇧🇷Anyway, if the subject of the moment is ‘accursed inheritances’, one cannot fail to mention the various measures taken erroneously between 2012 and 2014, which generated an average tariff of 17.65% in 2014 and 30.73% % in 2015”, said the ministry.

The folder also mentioned provisional measure 579 of 2012, which established the early renewal of the concession of power plants and transmission lines provided that the companies met certain requirements, which would lead to a reduction in the tariff. If they did not opt ​​for renewal, the companies would have their concessions terminated at the end of the contract and the assets would be re-bid. 🇧🇷The electricity sector after many years is still struggling to recover from the damage caused by MP 579“, he wrote.

According to Lula’s team, the costs inherited from the Bolsonaro government are: