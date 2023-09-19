Government Savings | Irina, from Helsinki, works as her child’s caregiver every day of the week around the clock – Now the government’s actions raised concern

Irina, from Helsinki, has been her child’s caregiver for years. Now the family’s livelihood threatens to shrink significantly due to government cuts.

Autumn sun warms comfortably, but I live in Roihuvuori, Helsinki Irina’s the windows of the apartment building are not allowed to be opened. The handles have been removed so that Irina’s seven-year-old child wouldn’t open the windows all at once and throw out everything he can get his hands on. Before removing the handles this is what happened. Fortunately, no one was injured.

The child cannot be left unsupervised even for a moment anyway, neither inside nor especially outside, says the mother.

“He needs a strong adult presence and support all the time. He lacks the sense of danger, he might run reds [liikennevaloja] facing, and the eating and toilet situations are such that you can’t leave him alone,” says the mother.

Irina became her child’s caregiver when the child was 3 years old.

The child has multiple developmental disorders, adhd and sensory hypersensitivity. Research into Tourette’s syndrome is ongoing. HS has seen the documents regarding the child’s care.

Family care means to Irina that she is at home working every day of the week around the clock.

As compensation, he receives a treatment fee of 466 euros, from which taxes are deducted. In addition, increased disability allowance, housing allowance and unemployment benefit are paid as social benefits. Irina cannot apply for or accept gainful employment due to binding family care.

“I would like to go to work, but it’s not possible.”

The family’s income will be reduced significantly, because Petteri Orpon The (kok) government plans to cut housing allowance and unemployment insurance and remove the unemployment insurance child increase.

“If the child allowance is removed from unemployment insurance, it’s a lot of money. Especially if the housing allowance is still cut, the child and I will have hard times ahead. I don’t know how we will survive”, says Irina.

HS will not reveal Irina’s full name to protect her child’s privacy.

The government’s proposal on housing benefit cuts is now in the opinion round. Helsinki is announced that he has a very positive attitude towards the plan.

Social benefits the cuts are justified by the fact that they encourage people to apply for gainful employment. The Treasury minister Riikka Purra (ps) said In Yle’s A-studio at the end of August, that the cuts also apply to caregivers.

When the reporter asked Purra whether there would also be cuts in housing and livelihood support for caregivers, Purra first vaguely referred to cuts in the government program in general, but finally answered as follows:

“Yes, many parts of social security will be cut, with the aim of not only saving but also increasing employment opportunities.”

Purra’s statement has been interpreted to mean that the aim is to get caregivers into gainful employment. Basic Finns, however, reported to HS after this story had already appeared, that Purra “generally talked about actions according to the government program”.

In the government program, under the chapter on caregivers, it is written, among other things, that the coordination of family care and gainful work for employed caregivers is promoted and, in changing family situations, opportunities for part-time work and remote work are made possible.

Irina is confused if the government really wants to force caregivers to work with surgeries.

“Quite detached from reality. It seems that Purra doesn’t understand the whole thing. Carers are already working, many 24/7. I’m really offended that something like this is being shown.”

Irina’s according to her, she herself has three hours of free time a day on weekdays, when her child is at school. Now in the fall, the child who started first grade with special support was immediately overwhelmed so much that he can’t handle longer school days. The decision to shorten the school days was made by the principal and the curator together, says Irina.

“This is how we go until December at least.”

Irina would like to work. However, it would only be possible if the care of the child was somehow organized in the meantime. No such support has been offered to the family, says Irina.

“No. I would sometimes take him to the facility on weekends, but I don’t think that would be good for him.”

Irina has a proposal for the Minister of Finance:

“Riikka Purra herself can come and take care of a disabled child, also at night, during her three hours of free time. Do you get the feeling that you could take on a full-time job?”

Also investigator Tiina Sihto The University of Helsinki wonders about plans to cut social benefits.

“It’s hard to imagine how it would encourage caregivers to work if benefits are cut. After all, it’s not just about financial subsidies, but that services are also cut when the welfare areas are financially tight. This will certainly put caregivers in a tight spot.”

Sihto estimates that ordinary services, such as access to a doctor’s office or mental health services for someone who needs family care, may become more difficult.

According to him, caregivers living in the capital region who take care of their minor children and who already have high housing costs are in a particularly difficult situation – that is, just like Irina.

“In this case, it is often about people of working age who may only be at the beginning of their career. If the housing allowance is cut, it will especially affect low-income parents who already have a difficult financial situation.”

The greater part the recipients of family care support are over 65 years old, who have already finished their working careers. For this reason, according to Sihto, the cuts cannot be justified by the fact that they would promote the employment of family caregivers.

“On the other hand, the vast majority of working-age caregivers already combine paid work and family care as much as they can.”

Sihto thinks that family care has not been understood correctly in the first place, when cutting social benefits has been thought of as a measure to encourage work.

“Perhaps it has been a bit like childhood, such a statement. Maybe you haven’t fully thought about what family care really means.”

Sihto also points out that if the services suffer, there will inevitably be an increase in situations in which the caregiver becomes exhausted and is soon in need of support themselves.

“The need for help for those who need care does not look at the time of day or wait for the right moment, but somehow that support and care must be arranged. It is also extremely burdensome for the caregiver if a loved one needs help with services, but cannot get it.”

