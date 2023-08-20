“If I do my job well, I will continue to be a minister. Meloni will not reshuffle the government, and she said so. The government is cohesive, the Prime Minister is very capable. I am the only minister who has had two trusts and I say to the oppositions: deal with it, I’m not resigning”. This was stated by Daniela Santanchè, Minister of Tourism, interviewed by Stefano Zurlo at ‘The Prince’s meetings’, at the Grand Hotel Principe di Piemonte in Viareggio (Lucca).

“I would like to say one thing about the opposition, I forgive them everything because it is rude to see the first female Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a right-winger, who is a pleasure for us”, says Santanchè.

PALIO OF SIENA

As for the controversies, he observes: “I don’t know why all this interest in Twiga, there are a lot of bathing establishments. It even makes me laugh a little because when Santanchè is involved everything becomes gigantic. I go to the Palio di Siena, a historical event, of community and territory, all things that I know. I say that it is also a tourist event. They managed to create controversy on this too. They don’t take away my smile, you will always see me smiling. The gift of life is wonderful I suffer for the resentful, for those who are pissed off from morning to night. I would like not to make the rich cry but to make the poor feel good, instead there is this criminalization, this rancor. But why?”.

TWIGA

With regard to the “controversies over Twiga, I don’t care and I don’t care what happened at the dinner with some members of the Third Pole, but think how they are if a party falls apart for a dinner. Next time we will invite someone from the Democratic Party”. “In government – he underlines – we do not need Renzi, we are fine with who we are because this is what the Italians voted for”.

ALBANIA

Then, regarding the increase in the number of people who choose to go to Albania to spend their holidays, Santanchè says: “I was the prime minister to go to Albania, but from a cultural and landscape point of view there is no comparison with Italy”.

As for the premier, “Giorgia Meloni, she didn’t run away to Albania to take the holidays, also because the premier never runs away, she always puts her face in and we must be proud of her. Rather, despite what was said before she became premier , Meloni is pursuing a truly important international policy, and indeed, our Prime Minister is appreciated, in the United States and in Europe. And therefore words and not deeds are valid”.

VENUS INFLUENCER

“We have not hidden our ‘Open to wonder’ campaign with Botticelli’s Venus. The newspapers wrote that I spent 9 million for the Venus, and that’s not true – he underlines – because it is the money that was spent on the advertising campaign of the world, abroad. For example, France, Spain spend much more”.

“Our ‘influencer’ was on vacation and when she comes back she will show everything she has seen since June 27, she was chosen because she is known all over the world, and she had to speak to young people, she had to be sexy”, she explains before conclude by saying that she “isn’t chic, but I want to be a shock, for the Italians”.