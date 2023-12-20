Text was published in the “Official Gazette of the Union” this Wednesday (Dec 20); legislation comes into force in 180 days

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned, without vetoes, the law that creates the PNPCC (National Cancer Prevention and Control Policy) and the National Navigation Program for People Diagnosed with Cancer.

The law 14,758/2023 was published this Wednesday (Dec 20, 2023) on GIVE (Official Diary of the Union). The legislation comes into force in 180 days.

The standard originated from PL 2,952/2022from the Chamber of Deputies, approved in November by the Senate.

The rapporteur, senator Dr Hiran (PP-RR), said that the PNPCC until then was only provided for in an infralegal norm, in the Consolidation Ordinance of the Ministry of Health nº 2, of September 28, 2017, and that its transformation into law represents a major advance.

Implemented within the scope of SUS (Unified Health System), the new law hopes to reduce the incidence of cancer, contribute to patients' quality of life and reduce mortality.

The legislation also seeks to ensure access to comprehensive care, defined as:

early detection of the disease;

treatment and palliative care of the patient; It is

psychological support for patients and their families.

The law establishes that cancer patients must receive multidisciplinary care with, at a minimum, the following professionals:

psychology;

social service;

nutrition;

physiotherapy;

speech therapy;

dentistry; It is

occupational therapy.

The text also determines the rehabilitation of patients with sequelae or limitations caused by cancer or treatment.

Furthermore, the law establishes the creation of a database aimed at public authorities to analyze information on suspected and confirmed cases of cancer, as well as the care process.

The mechanism must allow checking the position in queues for appointments, exams and other procedures.

Principles

The text establishes a series of principles and guidelines for the policy, such as the organization in regionalized networks, multidisciplinary care, strengthening the health industrial complex and the humanization of care.

As was already the case in the Ministry of Health's ordinance, the law also lists specific principles for different phases of the fight against cancer. For prevention, for example, the government hopes to address the impacts of pesticides on human health.

In the cancer screening and diagnosis stage, the text allows the use of telehealth to carry out specialized care consultations, among other points. In the treatment itself, one of the principles is the use of more precise and less invasive therapeutic alternatives.

Palliative care should also be offered —that is, aimed at alleviating suffering— with the integration of clinical care with psychological, social and spiritual aspects, offering support to patients and their families and not using measures with the aim of hastening or to postpone death.

The responsibilities of the different federative entities in relation to the implementation of these policies must be agreed upon by the SUS intermanagement committees, which is a space for articulating the demands of federal, state and municipal managers. In federal funding in the area, the Union must prioritize additional resources to alleviate regional disparities in access to cancer care.

New technologies

When the technical areas of the SUS decide to incorporate a new technology in oncology, they will have a maximum period of 180 days to implement their offer in the SUS, counting from the publication of the decision.

The new standard also amends the SUS Law (Law 8,080, of 1990) to give priority to the fight against cancer in the Ministry of Health's analyzes of the inclusion of new medicines, procedures and products in the Unified Health System.

Navigation

The project also creates the National Navigation Program for People Diagnosed with Cancer, which, in practice, extends the strategy adopted from Law 14,450, of 2022, for people with breast cancer to all cases of cancer.

Navigation promotes active search and individualized monitoring of each patient in diagnosis and treatment, in order to overcome any barriers that hinder the process. According to the text, social, economic, educational and cultural factors, among others, can be obstacles to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

The public authorities must establish training for professionals who work in the program, considering the social and cultural contexts of their regions of operation.

With information from Senate Agency.