Assaulted women will be entitled to urgent protective measures as soon as they come into contact with the police authority

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) sanctioned changes to the Maria da Penha Law. From now on, women will have access to urgent protective measures from the moment they report the aggression to police authorities. The law was published in this Thursday’s edition (20.Apr.2023) of the Official Diary of the Union. Here’s the full of the text (82 KB).

“Urgent protective measures will be granted in summary judgment based on the victim’s testimony before the police authority or the presentation of her written allegations and may be rejected in the event of an assessment by the authority that there is no risk to physical, psychological, sexual integrity. , patrimonial or moral of the victim or her dependents”, says the law.

The right to protection is now granted regardless of the registration of a police report, the opening of a police investigation and the filing of a criminal or civil action.

The protective measures will remain in effect for as long as there is “risk to the physical, psychological, sexual, patrimonial or moral integrity of the victim or her dependents”, whatever the motivation for the acts of violence.

Prior to the amendment, the guarantee of urgent protective measures could be conditioned to the existence of a police investigation or the filing of a criminal or civil action. The changes were proposed by then senator Simone Tebet (MDB) last year.

MARIA DA PENHA LAW

A Law 11.340/2006 was instituted to curb acts of physical, patrimonial, sexual, psychological and moral violence against women. It was sanctioned on August 7, 2006 and entered into force in September of the same year.

It is considered a reference legislation worldwide in the fight against violence against women. In addition to determining penalties for this type of crime, it created urgent protective measures for victims, such as the immediate removal of the aggressor, and projects such as the Specialized Police Stations for Assistance to Women.

The legal device was named the Maria da Penha Law in honor of the biochemistry pharmacist who became paraplegic due to attacks suffered in 1983 by her then husband, the Colombian Marco Antonio Heredia Viveros.

Despite advanced legislation, Brazil displays alarming numbers in the field of gender relations. O Brazilian Public Security Yearbook 2022 showed a slight reduction in the number of feminicides in 2021 compared to 2020. Still, 1,341 women were murdered last year as victims of feminicides.

Anyone can report the crime of violence against women through the numbers 180 or 100.