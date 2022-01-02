Salvini: “May 2022 take away Covid, difficulties, closures, discrimination and fears”

“I am honored and proud of so much affection gathered on Business Italians, one of the few truly free and independent media outlets “. Matteo Salvini comment with Affaritaliani.it the outcome of the elimination survey among the readers of Affaritaliani.it in which the figure of the year 2021 was found in the Italian political section.

“How did I start 2022? Even in these hours I am working to get to a cut in taxes and bills already in the coming weeks, before the election of the new President of the Republic, a decisive choice for the future of Italy. May 2022 take away Covid, difficulties, closures, discrimination and fears, to give Italians back the smile, work and serenity they deserve “, explains the leader of the League.

“PS Obviously the themes immigration, security and justice, set aside by almost all politics but always important for the League and for the Italians, will be central to my action and commitment. Also because, once a month starting from 21 January, I will be in court in Palermo for a trial in which I risk 15 years in prison for defending the borders of my country. “Don’t be afraid not to have“My dear grandmother told me, and I am absolutely calm. Happy Sunday, Happy New Year and, above all, thank you for your trust “, concludes Salvini.