07/13/2023 – 8:34 am

O Federal Official Gazette (DOU) this Thursday (13th) publishes two new decrees regulating the Sanitation Legal Framework, replacing the rules that had been edited by the Lula government in April. The new regulation was necessary to avoid a defeat by the government in the National Congress, which did not like the changes made by the Lula administration and threatened to vote, this week, on legislative decrees to overturn the acts. like the Estadão/Broadcast anticipated, the new decrees eliminate the points contested by parliamentarians and maintain access to federal resources by the entities.

The agreement to block the offensive against the government in Congress was built over the course of last Tuesday (11) with senators and the Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha. The leader of the Opposition, Rogério Marinho (PL-RN), the president of the Senate Infrastructure Commission, Confúcio Moura (MDB-RO), and the leader of the government in the Senate, Jaques Wagner (PT-BA), were poring over the proposal daytime. The end of the negotiations was announced in plenary, when the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), confirmed that the Senate would no longer vote on the project approved by the Chamber in May that suspended part of the government’s decrees.

Two new decrees were published today. The first establishes the methodology for proving the economic and financial capacity of public service providers of drinking water supply or sanitary sewage that have contracts in force, “with a view to making feasible the fulfillment of the universalization targets”. The second deals with the regional provision of public basic sanitation services; the allocation of federal public resources and financing with Union resources or managed or operated by Union bodies or entities; and the Union’s technical and financial support for adapting public basic sanitation services to the provisions of the Sanitation Law.

According to the regionalization decree, the provision of public basic sanitation services may be carried out directly by the federal entity, through a body under its direct administration, or by an autarchy, public company or government-controlled company that is part of its indirect administration; or indirectly, by means of a concession, in any of the admitted modalities, upon prior bidding, “its discipline prohibited by means of a program contract, agreement, partnership term or other instruments of a precarious nature”.

The regionalization decree also establishes that “regular program contracts in force remain in force until the advent of their contractual term”.

