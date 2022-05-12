11,000 applications were submitted this year, after the maximum value of vehicles rose to BRL 200,000

THE IRS published this Thursday (May 12, 2022) the regulation of the new rules for exemption from the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Products) on the purchase of new vehicles by PwD (Persons with Disabilities). With this, the government will grant the benefit again, which already has more than 11,000 requests on the waiting list.

The IPI exemption for new vehicles of the PwD modality would end in 2021, but it was extended until 2026 with new limits. The maximum value of cars adapted with exemption rose from R$140,000 to R$200,000. The rules were proposed and approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

THE Law No. 14,287/2021, with the new exemption rules, was sanctioned on December 31, 2021. The legislation also renews the IPI exemption for taxi drivers and extends the benefit to people with hearing impairments. However, it needed to be regulated to start having practical effects.

On May 5, the government published the decree 11.063/2022 with the criteria and requirements for the assessment of people with disabilities in the IPI exemption processes.

Now, the IRS regulated the application of the IPI exemption on the purchase of vehicles by people with physical, hearing, mental, visual or autistic spectrum disorders. Here’s the intact of the regulation (2 MB).

With this, the Federal Revenue will resume the analysis of requests for exemption, to “to gradually reduce the orders accumulated since the beginning of January”.

According to the tax authorities, 11,000 requests for exemption were waiting for the regulation to be analyzed. They were received from January to April. That is, after the limit for the purchase of adapted cars with exemption was raised to R$ 200 thousand.

The number of claims filed this year is 66% lower than the total exemptions granted in the same period in 2021, when PwD car sales have already dropped. But the tax authorities expect an increase in the volume of requests with the resumption of concessions.

Cost

The IPI exemption for people with disabilities and taxi drivers will cost the federal government BRL 1.5 billion in 2022, according to the Federal Revenue. The cost is less than the R$ 1.9 billion estimated in the discussion of the measure in the National Congress. By tax calculations, this value will only be reached in 2024.

Here is the annual tax waiver estimated by the IRS: