Ordinance reduces radius of flights at the airport; Planalto wants to include Brasilia in the list via bill

The Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio Françasigned this Thursday (10.Aug.2023) an ordinance that restricts the perimeter of flight destinations in the Santos Dumont Airportin Rio. The measure takes effect on January 2, 2024. It was articulated by França with the mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) and the governor Claudio Castro (PL). The objective would be to balance Santos Dumont’s demand with the Galeao International Airportalso in Rio.

The original idea was to allow only the circulation of aircraft originating from or bound for São Paulo and Brasília for Santos Dumont, but there are no legal instruments to do this. In this way, the modeling of the operation was done through the ordinance to restrict flights outside a range of approximately 500 km from the airport and include flights from the federal capital through a bill.

“We signed this ordinance today, repeating to the mayor what I said a few times, that President Lula, his word is straight and does not curve”said France. “We found a legal format to support this decision so that we can have many flights, many passengers on the galleon and, above all, make it the largest airport in Brazil”.

When the ordinance was signed, Paes celebrated a lot. The mayor of Rio pulled the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) from the chair to be close to the document when signing.

Then, Paes spoke and highlighted the importance of the measure. According to the mayor, rescuing Galeão will have a very positive impact on the economy and allow the city to explore its tourist potential to the fullest.

“For 4 years in the previous government, there was an attempt to end the process of emptying Galeão. I also prefer to fly Santos Dumont, damn it. That beautiful view, Sugarloaf Mountain, sorry about the fuck… Guanabara Bay. That airport is charming. But a city like Rio, without an international airport, is destined to become a charming resort”declared Paes.

Next steps

On Wednesday (9.Aug), França said that the bill to include Brasília in Santos Dumont will be sent to Congress as a matter of urgency, but did not anticipate a date. Planalto’s goal is to have the ordinance and the project in synergy from January 2024.

“We have already started to reduce flights by limiting the number of flights from here until the end of the year because it would not be fair for us to ask people who bought a ticket to be able to use their ticket and from next year we will also do the limitation with the bill with constitutional urgency because then everyone is protected”said France.