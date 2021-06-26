The Government made official this Saturday the extension of the restrictions against the coronavirus – in force until this Friday – through a new DNU that will be extended until July 9 and that it seeks to limit the flow of people from abroad to prevent the dangerous Delta variant of the virus from entering the country.

Through the Decree of Necessity and Urgency 411/2021, published in the Official Gazette with the signatures of President Alberto Fernández and his entire cabinet, the “epidemiological traffic light” system established by the previous DNU, on 287/21, is maintained for 15 days, and which classifies the different jurisdictions of the country as areas of low, medium and high health risk or of “epidemiological alarm”.

The different types of restrictions, whether from hours of circulation, commercial attention, capacity, recreational activities and / or school attendance are taken, according to the regulations, depending on the category in which the jurisdiction is located, which is mainly determined by intensive care bed occupancy and number of cases.

The main novelty is the reduction in the number of travelers that will be allowed to enter per day through the Ezeiza International Airport, which ranged between 1,600 and 2,000 passengers per day and is now reduced to 600.

This measure was ordered because in the last hours there was an alarm in the Government after detecting that approximately 40% of passengers arriving from abroad fails with preventive isolation.

To this is added the concern expressed by both the City and the Province of Buenos Aires about the possible entry of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Precisely in the foundations of the new decree it is stated that “variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, considered of concern (Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta), have been detected in various countries affecting several continents, for which strategies were developed to reduce the possibility of transmission of these variants to our country “.

It specifically refers to the Delta variant, which was originally detected in India as a variant of concern, which has been reported in 85 countries, of which 11 were detected in the last two weeks.

According to the DNU, the Delta variant has increased contagiousness and transmissibility than the other previously detected variants, it is estimated to be between 50 and 70% more contagious than the Alpha variant, and there is evidence that shows that it demands “greater amounts of oxygen, treatment in ICUs and carries a higher probability of death for infected persons. “.

Border closures are extended

In this context, the Government also extended closing the borders for tourists who want to enter Argentina until July 9 inclusive, while flights to countries with the highest circulation of new strains of coronavirus will be suspended.

The measure was extended through the Administrative Decision 643/2021, which confirms that the National Civil Aviation Administration will have “a daily quota of 600 seats on passenger flights for the re-entry into the national territory of Argentines, Argentines and residents who are abroad.”

Likewise, the suspension of authorizations and permits that had been provided for air passenger transport operations on direct flights from Great Britain, Ireland, Turkey, African countries, Brazil, Chile and India will be maintained.

As part of the regulations, travelers must declare the places where they were in the last 14 days prior to re-entry to the country.

Those who return from abroad between July 1 and August 31They are obliged to isolate themselves in the places determined by the provincial governments and the CABA, for 10 days, counted from the test carried out in the country of origin.

The stay in the places of isolation will be in charge of the passenger.

It will be controlled that those who returned from a trip are fulfilling the isolation in their homes and will settle criminal complaints in the event of non-compliance with isolation, in accordance with arts. 205 and 239 of the Penal Code, for violation of measures against epidemics and disobedience to public authority, sanctioned with imprisonment of SIX (6) months to TWO (2) years and with imprisonment of FIFTEEN (15) days to ONE (1) year, respectively.

Travelers will have to do a test to be able to board the plane bound for Argentina. In addition, a test must be done upon arrival in the country and another test on the seventh day of entry.

Those who are negative, upon entering the country, must comply with the isolation in the places provided by the provincial governments and the CABA and must take a new test to complete it.

Those who are positive, upon entering the country must carry out another genomic sequencing test and, together with their close contacts, carry out isolation in the places indicated by the national authorities, until their safe transfer to residence, if applicable.

For the entry authorized as an exception for migration, through land crossings, the provincial jurisdiction must provide safe corridors. Non-resident foreigners who enter to develop essential jobs, with authorization from Immigration, must comply with the quarantine.

The provinces must control compliance with the isolation of people admitted from abroad.

By means of the Provision 1798/2021 of the National Migration Directorate also published in the Official Gazette, the regulations that in November 2020 enabled the entry of “non-resident foreigners who are direct relatives of Argentine citizens” was suspended.

According to the information provided by the health authority, the cumulative incidence rate for Argentina is 9429 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, the fatality rate remains stable at 2.1% and the mortality rate is 1980 deaths per million population.

GRB