Even at Christmas the rumors in the Palace of politics and power do not stop. Let's see what could happen in the coming weeks and months with our eyes focused on the key event of the European elections, which are decisive not only for the political balance in Brussels but also to Rome.

The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, despite the no to the ESM, has no intention of starting a war with the European Union but keeps the point and goes straight. Heel and toe, stick and carrot. No international isolation but not even submission to Germany and France. A firm no to Mario Draghi, president of the European Commission, also because Brothers of Italy he wants a powerful economic commissioner in the next EU executive. The name is that of Adolfo Urso. Meloni dreams of 30% in the European elections, but a slightly lower but still higher result than that of the 2022 elections would be fine to confirm himself as the absolute leader in the majority and in the country. However, the prime minister is not interested in destroying her allies, otherwise there will be tension in the executive. In the event of a modest result, around 25%, the first to jump would be Daniele Santanchè, Minister of Tourism at the center of much controversy in recent months. Very armored Guido Crosetto, Raffaele Fitto, Francesco Lollobrigida and the very powerful undersecretary at Palazzo Chigi Giambattista Fazzolari. If the electoral result were an excellent entry into the government of Turin's Augusta Montaruli.

In the League Giancarlo Giorgetti currently has no intention of resigning, unless there is a very severe conflict with Brussels, which Meloni does not want. And alongside the Minister of Economy, in addition to the trust reconfirmed by Matteo Salvini, there is certainly the Quirinale who considers him a bulwark against the sovereignist excesses of the League and FdI. But the Ecofin ministers of other countries have also found a serious and reliable interlocutor in Giorgetti. Salvini is certainly aiming for double figures at the European elections and dreams of 12 or even 14-15%, recovering votes in the North with Roberto Calderoli's autonomy and in the South with the Strait Bridge. If the result was excellent entry into the government of Gianmarco Centinaio to the Environment and Energy and/or Giulia Bongiorno to the Public Administration. If, however, the percentage of the Northern League was disappointing, under the Policies, the person who would miss out would be the owner of Education Giuseppe Valditare, at the center of many recent controversies.

In Forza Italia Antonio Tajani aims to exceed 10%, an ambitious goal, with a list that includes UDC and Noi Moderati. Very armored Elisabetta Casellati, mother of the premiership (which in any case will be modified in Parliament compared to how it came out from the Council of Ministers) and Anna Maria Bernini at the University. In the event of a disappointing result, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin and Paolo Zangrillo, Environment-Energy and Public Administration, are at risk. However, if the Azzurri really managed to reach double figures, perhaps overtaking the League, there would be one more ministry for Forza Italia and the name of the former group leader in the Chamber would be mentioned Alessandro Cattaneo, pro-European and moderate esteemed at the Quirinale. Forza Italia will maintain a position of loyalty towards the government but also pro-European to face the competition from Calenda and Renzi and to act as a bridge between the government and Brussels with the membership of Manfred Weber and Ursula von der Leyen in the EPP. A strategy that is also convenient for Meloni to counterbalance the alliances with the anti-EU right-wing parties of the League (Afd in the lead).

As for the opposition Elly Schlein it will almost certainly be the leader in all of Italy. An ambitious but dangerous game. If the Democratic Party exceeds 20% and gets closer to the Brothers of Italy, it establishes itself as leader of the centre-left, as Romano Prodi said, but if it remains below 20%, the change of secretary operation is triggered. Not only from the internal opposition of Stefano Bonaccini and Lorenzo Guerini but also from those who supported the leader in the primaries such as Dario Franceschini. Coming in as secretary, in that case, Paolo Gentiloni who from July 1st will no longer be European Commissioner. Schlein's game is closely linked to that of Giuseppe Conte. The former prime minister is clearly distancing himself from the Democratic Party, especially on Europe (see ESM) and on the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. The 5 Stars aim to sensationally overtake the Dems or at least to get closer to the Democratic Party to question Schlein's leadership, already mocked by Conte after Prodi's words. Indeed, the former five-star prime minister aims to become the true leader of the left-wing opposition, aligned with the Italian Left and the Greens. But if the M5S were to do badly, around 12-13% and perhaps overtaken by the League, Beppe Grillo's voice would be heard again and Conte's leadership would be at risk.

Finally, as regards the centre, we will go to the vote with two small coalitions. The strongest one according to the polls is made up of Azione di Carlo Calenda, the former Renzians of PER (Bonetti and Rosato) and probably also Più Europa and Cateno De Luca. Calenda is aiming for 7-8% and has the objective of breaking the bipolar system, weakening Forza Italia and then launching a purchasing campaign among the Azzurri in Parliament to put the government in difficulty. Matteo Renzi, who will also go to the European Championships with Clemente Mastella and Totò Cuffaro, is attacking Antonio Tajani and Forza Italia head-on, accusing them of having betrayed Silvio Berlusconi's values ​​(hence Maurizio Gasparri's insult to Renzi in Parliament). Italia-Viva/The Center is hovering around 3% in the polls and the 4% threshold is currently far away. If he manages to elect MEPs he could still have a role, otherwise the most likely hypothesis is that of a flight towards Calenda.

